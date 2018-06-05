Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Big Brother Naija Tobi on biggest misconception people have about him

Pulse asked former Big Brother Naija housemate about the biggest misconception people have about him. Here's what he said.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre, has spoken to Pulse about the biggest misconception people have about him.

According to the reality star, who emerged the second runner-up of the season, people assume that he is a gossip; a narrative which he thinks is gradually fading.

Defending himself, the reality star said, "I am like, if that's the only thing Tobi did wrong, then it's fine. But for me, I'm just like, you guys should understand now, if you get paddy, you go dey follow your paddy talk. It's not gossip."

Nevertheless, Tobi has learned from the experience. "Sometimes, in an environment like that, because people can perceive it as gossiping, just avoid the whole situation," he said.

During his stay in the house, Tobi often came under attack for his conversations with other housemates, especially Alex. During one of his fights with Cee-C, the latter called him the King of gossip.

During an interview with Pulse, Anto described Tobi as a gossip, and went on to explain that it's not a bad thing. While Lolu insisted that Tobi could have chosen not to mention certain things while in the house.

In another interview with Pulse Nigeria, Tobi talked about the biggest change he has had to deal with since he left the house.

The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, and Tobi as the second runner-up.

