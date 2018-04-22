Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Tobi has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house, emerging the 2nd runner-up and losing the 45 million naira grand prize.

After 85 entertaining days, Tobi has been announced as the third housemate amongst the Big Brother Naija finalists to be evicted from the house.

His eviction automatically makes him the second runner-up on the show. Tobi was battling for the 45 million naira grand prize alongside  fellow finalists - Cee-C, Alex, Nina and Miracle.

The housemate's eviction was announced by Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

It came after Nina was announced as the first of the finalists to exit the game, and Alex the second.

 

About  Tobi

A native from Ogun state, Oluwatobi Bakre is passionate about photography and football.

Tobi’s hobbies range from poetry, dancing, rapping, singing and drawing. Against all odds, Tobi graduated from the University of Lagos considering he is an avid clubber who lives on social media.

The youngest of four siblings, Tobi’s most painful experience was seeing his father cry at his grandmother’s funeral.

What irritates him the most about other people: People being fake

What he had promised to bring into the BB House: Lots of fun

What he promised to do with the prize money: Help his friends first, then buy properties.

Tobi's stay in the house

During his stay in the house, Tobi  was romantically involved with Cee-C, who was also his first strategic partner in the game. His other strategic partners during the course of the show include Anto and Alex.

Tobi earned two strikes during his stay in the house for conspiring against Cee-C and ignoring Biggie's call. The strikes were cancelled after Biggie reset the game, following Anto and Khloe's return to the house.

During his stay in the house, he won the Head of House title three times.

