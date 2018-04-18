Home > Entertainment > Movies >

"From the Cee-C angle, Cee-C cannot go 10 minutes without referring to anything that has to do with Tobi" - Lolu.

Lolu and Anto have shared their thoughts on viewers and some Big Brother Naija housemates calling Tobi a gossip.

While Anto described Tobi as a gossip, she explained that it's not a bad thing. For Lolu, Tobi could have chosen not to mention certain things while in the house.

Anto on Tobi being a gossip

Tobi is a gossip. I have told him before. And I don't think a gossip is being a bad thing, sometimes you just like to talk. He likes to talk, that's his way of expressing himself.

As most people realized, I didn't even talk too much [but] Tobi likes to talk. 

So, please everyone, being a gossip isn't automatically a bad thing. He just likes to talk about anything that he experiences. I don't think it's that much of a big deal.

People probably thought that he was only talking about Cee-C, but that's not true. He definitely talked about a lot of stuffs.

Lolu on Tobi being a gossip

To be honest, I feel like there were certain things that he could have chosen not to say. Not out of pretense, but out of the fact that they were possibly not the right times or the right platforms at the said times that he said certain things. 

From the Cee-C angle, Cee-C cannot go 10 minutes without referring to anything that has to do with Tobi. Even if the question is "hi, I'm at Pulse TV," she has a way to get Pulse TV to Tobi, and Tobi to Pulse TV. 

As Anto said, I don't see it as a bad thing, but then again,  I think timing and the place, and how you say what you say is really important.

Alex says Ceebi fights boring, Rico bambam Big Brother Naija play

Cee-C and Tobi having one of their fights

 

Lolu and Anto were evicted on Sunday, April 15, 2018, alongside Khloe.

There are currently five housemates battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. The grand finale Live show will hold on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

