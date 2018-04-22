Miracle has beat Tobi, Cee-C, Nina and Alex to win the Big Brother Naija season 3 grand prize of 45 million naira.
He beat finalists Cee-C, Tobi, Nina and Aex to win the grand prize worth 45 million naira.
The housemate was announced as the winner by Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018.
He was followed by Cee-C and Tobi, who emerged first and second runner-up, respectively.
Newly graduated from the aviation school, Miracle's love for dancing and camping is parallel to his sense of fashion, especially his skinny jeans.
What irritates him the most: Fake people
What he had promised to bring to the house: Confusion amongst the ladies.
What he promised to do with the prize money: He will use part of the money to further his pilot training and the rest to help his family.
During his stay in the house, Miracle was romantically involved with Nina, who was also his first strategic partner in the game. His other strategic partner during the course of the show was Anto.
He also won other cash prizes including a one million naira cash prize for the Pepsi challenge, the one million naira cash prize for the payporte games, amongst other prizes.
During his stay in the house, he won the Head of House title twice.
Congratulations to Miracle.