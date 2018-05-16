Yeni Kuti is now a grandmother

news

Yeni Kuti, daughter of Afrobeat king, Fela Kuti is now a grandmother.

This was revealed in a statement from the handle, @afrikashrine on Instagram.

The statement reads: “THE MANAGEMENT AND STAFF OF THE NEW AFRIKA SHRINE CELEBRATE WITH YK POWER WHO IS NOW A GRAND MOTHER... EGBE EGBE WAIN WAIN ARARARARA!!!!!! PLEASE CELEBRATE WITH US.”

Yeni’s daughter, Rolari Segun got married to her UK author, Benedict Jacka on Saturday, August 15, 2015.

Rolari is the only child of Yeni Kuti and late media personality, Femi Segun.

Yeni recently revealed that the thought of not being alive to see her daughter, Rolari, graduate from the university motivated her to stop smoking.

She said that that she used to be addicted to smoking, but decided to put an end to her urges when she started having chest pain,