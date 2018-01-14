Yemi Alade mourns Benue Fulani herdsmen victims

news

As Makurdi continues to mourn those that were lost to the recent killings by Fulani herdsmen on January 1st and 2nd, Yemi Alade commemorates with them.

The singer shared via her Instagram page pictures of the coffins and the tomb of an 8yr old as well alongside, mourning those that were lost.

ALSO READ:

Read her post below:

As bodies of the victims were given mass burial on Thursday, January 11, many wept for the loss of lives.

According to reports corpses of the victims arrived IBB Square, Makurdi for funeral rites.

Benue attacks

In attacks allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Guma and Logo Local Government Area of Benue between Sunday, December 31, 2017, and Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 50 people were reportedly killed .

11 other people were killed in a fresh attack on Tombu village of Logo LGA, again by suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

ALSO READ: Ortom declares 3-day mourning for Fulani herdsmen victims

According to Governor Ortom's Chief Press Secretary, Terve Akase, the death toll for the attacks hit a total of 71 victims on Monday, January 8.

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.