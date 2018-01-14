Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yemi Alade mourns Benue Fulani herdsmen victims

Yemi Alade Singer mourns with Benue over Fulani herdsmen killings

The singer shared via her Instagram page pictures of the coffins and the tomb of an 8yr old as well alongside, mourning those that were lost.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yemi Alade for Glam Africa play

Yemi Alade for Glam Africa

(Glam Africa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As Makurdi continues to mourn those that were lost to the recent killings by Fulani herdsmen on January 1st and 2nd, Yemi Alade commemorates with them.

The singer shared via her Instagram page pictures of the coffins and the tomb of an 8yr old as well alongside, mourning those that were lost.

ALSO READ:

Read her post below:

 

As bodies of the victims were given mass burial on Thursday, January 11, many wept for the loss of lives.

According to reports corpses of the victims arrived IBB Square, Makurdi for funeral rites.

Benue conducts mass burial for victims of Fulani herdsmen attack play

Coffins for victims of Fulani herdsmen in Benue State

(Twitter/@TJude4)

 

Benue attacks

In attacks allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Guma and Logo Local Government Area of Benue between Sunday, December 31, 2017, and Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 50 people were reportedly killed.

Benue conducts mass burial for victims of Fulani herdsmen attack play

Coffins for victims of Fulani herdsmen in Benue State

(Twitter/@TJude4)

 

11 other people were killed in a fresh attack on Tombu village of Logo LGA, again by suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

ALSO READ: Ortom declares 3-day mourning for Fulani herdsmen victims

According to Governor Ortom's Chief Press Secretary, Terve Akase, the death toll for the attacks hit a total of 71 victims on Monday, January 8.

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Gifty You have to see these steamy photos of the former Big Brother...bullet
2 Psquare Remember when the pop group showed off their exotic cars on...bullet
3 Davido A member of singer's crew clashes with airport officialsbullet

Related Articles

Chiwetalu Agu Actor speaks on marginalisation of Igbos [VIDEO]
Audu Maikori Music Exec slams El-Rufai with N10b lawsuit
Audu Maikori Pleas for label boss' release rise as #FreeAudu trends on social media
Audu Maikori Police arrest Chocolate City boss over Kaduna killings misinformation
2face Idibia Music star to lead nationwide protest against Nigerian government
Pete Edochie 'Fulani herdsmen attack on Igbos may bring grave consequences' - Actor
Ali Baba Comedian trivializes Buhari dog naming drama
Genevieve Nnaji Fans slam actress for showing solidarity with France
Pulse Opinion Freeze it is time to keep quiet
Freeze OAP weighs in on Fulani herdsmen, farmers clash

Celebrities

Jidenna
Jidenna Singer goes in on Trump over racist African comment
Davido
Davido Singer's crew member arrested for assaulting airport officials
Mercy Johnson shuts down rumours of a crisis in her marriage
Mercy Johnson "I will still celebrate 10 years with my sexy Odi" actress says
Yvonne Nelson rocks baby bump for Wow Magazine
Yvonne Nelson From pregnancy to childbirth, this actress' video will leave you emotional