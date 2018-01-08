Ortom declares 3-day mourning for Benue's Fulani herdsmen victims

news

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has declared three days of mourning in the state for the victims of the attacks carried out by suspected Fulani Herdsmen over the past week.

In a statement signed by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, on Monday, January 8, 2018, the mourning period will run from Tuesday, January 9, to Thursday, January 11 with flags flying at half mast.

The statement read, "The mourning period will be from Tuesday to Thursday this week and end with a church service for the victims at the IBB square in Makurdi, followed by mass burial.

"Flags will fly at half mast within the mourning period while work will close at 1 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Thursday which is the day for the church service and burial of the victims will be work-free day in the state."

Benue attacks

In attacks allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area and Logo LGA of Benue between Sunday, December 31, 2017, and Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 50 people were reportedly killed .

11 other people were killed in a fresh attack on Tombu village of Logo LGA, again by suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Saturday, December 6, 2018.

Police charge 6 to court

The Benue State Police Command arraigned six Fulani herdsmen who are suspected to be connected to the massacre of over a dozen people in Guma LGA on January 2.

The suspects were allegedly involved in the killing of 19 people in Akor village and were arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court in Makurdi before Chief Magistrate Isaac Ajim on Friday, January 5.

Alongside the six already charged to court, the state's police command also arrested two suspects in Logo LGA on Wednesday, January 3.

President Buhari blamed for attacks

Many residents of Benue took to the streets of Makurdi on Wednesday, January 3, to protest against the savage attacks and called on President Buhari to act on the terror of the herdsmen or resign from his position.

State governor, Samuel Ortom, was reportedly stoned while trying to calm protesters at Wurukum in Makurdi after the angry protesters vowed to remain on the streets until decisive action is taken against the attackers.

They had barricaded major roads leading in and out of Makurdi as soldiers drafted to quell the protest and prevent mayhem found it difficult to control the crowd.

Earlier on Tuesday, January 2, Governor Ortom, who is from Guma LGA, had blamed the Federal Government for the attacks.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, also criticised President Buhari's silence over the numerous attacks carried out by herdsmen in the country over the past few years.