Home > News > Local >

Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Benue's Tiv community, Ortom blames FG

In Benue Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Tiv community, Ortom blames FG

Governor Ortom revealed that 50 people were killed in the massacre that happened on Tuesday.

  • Published:
Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Benue's Tiv community, Ortom blames FG play

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has blamed the Federal Government for the death of 50 people in a Tiv community in the state allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

While speaking to journalists at the Government House in Makurdi on Tuesday, December 2, 2018, the governor said the attack was successful due to negligence from the Federal Government who failed to heed to its warnings about the group.

The governor said the state had notified the Federal Government of the threat of the herdsmen after they vowed to resist the state's anti-grazing bill.

He said, "The blood of those people killed by the Fulani herdsmen are on the hands of the federal government and if nothing is done they will cry unto God."

The governor revealed that nine livestock guards were killed during the massacre that happened on Tuesday.

Details later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari ‘Why we appointed dead people into agencies’- Presidencybullet
2 Buhari Here's full text of president's new year addressbullet
3 Buhari 'Nigerians will vote you out in 2019,' Fr. Mbaka tells Presidentbullet

Related Articles

APC Party pushed more workers to wretchedness - NLC
In Kaduna Traditional ruler, pregnant wife killed in New Year's Day attack
Lai Mohammed Minister explains why FG plans to use $1b for fight against insurgency
In Akwa Ibom Police investigate alleged herdsmen attack
Samuel Ortom CAN commends Benue Government for successful implementation of anti-grazing law
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 blunders of the year

Local

Nigeria Police Force
In Lagos State command dismisses 9 policemen, demotes 25 officers
Afenifere attacks president over restructuring
Buhari Afenifere attacks president over restructuring
Buhari Rev Mbaka says President is in a horrible bondage
Buhari condemns New Year killings in Rivers, Kaduna
Buhari President condemns 'unacceptable' New Year killings in Rivers, Kaduna