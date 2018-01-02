Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Benue's Tiv community, Ortom blames FG

news

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has blamed the Federal Government for the death of 50 people in a Tiv community in the state allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

While speaking to journalists at the Government House in Makurdi on Tuesday, December 2, 2018, the governor said the attack was successful due to negligence from the Federal Government who failed to heed to its warnings about the group.

The governor said the state had notified the Federal Government of the threat of the herdsmen after they vowed to resist the state's anti-grazing bill.

He said, "The blood of those people killed by the Fulani herdsmen are on the hands of the federal government and if nothing is done they will cry unto God."

The governor revealed that nine livestock guards were killed during the massacre that happened on Tuesday.

