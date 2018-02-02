This is the finest Kcee you will ever see!

news

Yes! Yes!! Yes!!! This photo has got to be the photo of the month already! The idea behind's Kcee's photo is priceless.

Ok, first of you've got check out Kcee's new hair-do, it's a new statement and trusts this makes Kcee look like a millionaire buck. On our photo of the day, Kcee's new look has got a lot of fans especially the ladies blushing with this unique photo shoot in a pool all dressed up.

So there is the story that the concept this photo might have been gotten from another popular celebrity in Hollywood but hey, Kcee aced this photo and we are proud of him.

We all know Kcee isn't your exact fashion icon because over the years we haven't been able to figure out where he gets his fashion ideas from but let's give it to him, this photo gives us the perception that we just might have a new Kcee.

Kcee has just released his much anticipated second solo studio album titled 'Attention To Detail'.

The new album is a 19-track masterpiece with three bonus and amazing collaborations with the very best of African musicians including Sauti Sol, 2face Idibia, Phyno, Tekno, Shatta Wale, Patoranking, Flavour, Olamide, and Falz.