Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

These Daniella Okeke's hot photos will keep the guys uneasy

Daniella Okeke These actress' hot photos will keep the guys uneasy

Daniella Okeke definitely knows how to cause chaos anytime she shares her photos on social media.

  • Published:
Daniella Okeke play

Daniella Okeke

(Instagram/DaniellaOkeke)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Daniella Okeke is unarguably one of the hottest actresses in the industry and her newly shared photos will keep the guys uneasy.

Yes, guys, these photos will keep the guys uneasy because we all know how sexy and voluptuous Daniella Okeke is and she is never shy to show off those curves.

On Monday, May 21, 2018, the actress took to her Instagram page where she shared a number of photos while on vacation somewhere in France, where we got to see the actress' not just having fun but also displaying those curves that have endeared her a lot of fans.

 

In one of the photos, she captioned it with a quote describing how beautiful the city she is visiting is beautiful but trust a lot of people won't really be interested in those quotes.

 

Daniella Okeke marks birthday, releases raunchy photos

Daniella Okeke play

Daniella Okeke

(Instagram )

 

Daniella marked her birthday recently and she released a number of photos to celebrate her special day. Obviously, Daniella looks younger and sexier even as she gets older. On this photo of the day, we get to see all the curves and how voluptuous Daniella is.

ALSO READ: Toolz launches lingerie for plus size women

Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke play

Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke

(Instagram)

Daniella Okeke called out as been Apostle Johnson Suleman's side chic

Being beautiful and successful comes with a lot of buzz and sometimes, controversies. Back in 2017, Daniella Okeke was called out as been Apostle Johnson Suleman's side chick. According to Sahara Reporters, the Apostle purchased a Mercedes-Benz 450 GL worth $76,000 for her.

Daniella Okeke play

Daniella Okeke

(Instagram/daniellaokeke)

 

According to Sahara Reporters, proof of the allegation was found on a Lagos State government website for vehicle registration. Investigations revealed that the luxury vehicle was registered under the name of Suleman.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Linda Ikeji Media entrepreneur defends herself following troll over...bullet
2 New property Beyoncé buys church in New Orleans for $850,000bullet
3 Toyin Aimakhu Actress celebrates Linda Ikeji's pregnancy, says she's...bullet

Related Articles

May D Singer signs new endorsement deal
Daniella Okeke Actress breaks silence over Apostle Suleman sex scandal
Pulse Blogger Apostle Suleman versus Stephanie: Beyond the idle gossip
Pulse List 5 Actresses linked to pastors and millionaires
Iyabo Ojo Actress finally addresses sex scandal allegations
Pulse List 5 movies you've probably seen Daniella Okeke in
Toolz OAP launches lingerie for plus size women
Celebrity Birthdays Ruth Kadiri, Somkele Iyamah are a year older today
"Black Elijah" Watch trailer for movie about Apostle Suleman, featuring Jide Kosoko
Photo Of The Day Daniella Okeke, the sultry, Arian princess

Celebrities

Juliet Ibrahim
Photo Of The Day Juliet Ibrahim is sexy and we know it!
Small Doctor
Small Doctor Singer's hustle tale will have you believing in your dreams again [Watch]
Mercy Johnson with her two daughters
Photo Of The Day It's girls day out for Mercy Johnson and her daughters
Niniola
Niniola Singer was robbed in South Africa, but she is doing fine