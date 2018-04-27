Simi decorated by the US consulate as human rights ambassador

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Simi Singer decorated by the US consulate as human rights ambassador

Simi has added another feather to her cap as she has been honoured by the United States consulate in Nigeria.

Simi has been decorated by the United States consulate in Nigeria as one of it's human rights ambassadors.

The award-winning actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, April 27, 2018, where she announced the good news with a video showing the Consulate-General decorating her with the award.

"A few days ago, I was decorated at the US Consulate, by the US Consul General, as one of the Human Rights Ambassadors from Nigeria, in conjunction with CRALI. It was, and is, an incredible honour to get a platform that enables me to use my voice - to the best of my ability - for this cause," she wrote.

 

Congratulations Simi on this new award as you add this feather to your cap.

Simi shares hilarious conversation with mum

We've always loved Simi's relationship with her mother which most times shows that they are indeed very close and most importantly, always share funny jokes and reactions to events.

Simi's latest episode with her mom was shared by the singer on her Twitter handle on Friday, April 27, 2018, where she shared a photoshopped chat conversation with her mum and captioned it with a quote and crying smileys.

 

"my mum is unmatchable," she tweeted. Lol! Simi's mum is so natural as we can all relate to her,  just like our typical African mum.

ALSO READ: Adekunle Gold sends Simi cute message on her birthday

Simi threatens to block her mum on Instagram

The last time we got to see another funny conversation between Simi and her mother was back in March 2018, when they both had a funny conversation on Instagram and the award-winning singer threatened to block her on Instagram.

On March 20, 2018, Simi had posted a photo of herself on her Instagram page where she looked dashing as usually. Just as fans poured praises on her via the comment section, her mother too had something to say about the outfit.

"Please, bring this top for me. I want to use it to slay my husband," she wrote. Funny right? Well her daughter, Simi had a rather funny response to her mother's comment.

"Mummy stay away from my Instagram. Stay away. I will block you," she wrote. This got a lot of fans and admirers laughing and enjoying the intimate relationship between these two.

