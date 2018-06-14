Pulse.ng logo
Sauce Kid isn't bothered about Tiwa Savage's affair with Wizkid

In a recent interview, Sauce Kid shared his views on the rumoured relationship between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

  • Published:
Sauce Kid is the latest celebrity who has shared his opinion about the relationship between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

In a recent interview, the music star was asked what his views where on the rumoured relationship between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, he went on to say he wasn't really bothered about their relationship though the last he remembered was that Tiwa Savage was married to Tee Billz.

"I don't care that's none of my business, whoever is having sex with who has nothing to do with me. The last I remembered Tiwa Savage was married to Tee Billz so whatever happened to that situation if it is still current or not I don't think they are divorced yet so I don't even know if that is true. It is a rumour and nothing has been confirmed," he said.

@chiefhunnitbands shares his views on @wizkidayo x @tiwasavage "dating rumours"..

A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv) on

 

Sauce Kid apparently gave a very diplomatic answer to this question in his interview unlike the time Davido kind of gave everyone the hint that the relationship between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage was actually true.

play

 

Recall that in May 2018, Davido actually made everyone believe that Wizkid and Tiwa Savage where actually dating. Let's break it down for you guys how we just might have uncovered the most rumoured relationship in the entertainment industry at the moment. So Davido took to his Twitter page on Friday, May 11, 2018, to promote his then new song 'Assurance' and he tweeted.

"I give my baby lifetime insurance    #ASSURANCE out everywhere !!!." Wizkid immediately jumped on the tweet and replied to him saying "I am looking for a sister o!"

 

We all know what Wizzy meant by that, well this is where Davido might have solved the remaining part of the puzzle as he swiftly replied Wizkid with a shocking reply. "Tiwa our sista ooo        STAR BOY !! ⭐️" Yes guys! This tweet alone has got to be the missing link to the insinuation that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are probably an item.

