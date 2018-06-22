Pulse.ng logo
Ronke Ojo slams colleagues showing off cars, houses on social media

Ronke Oshodi-Oke Actress isn't happy with colleagues who show off cars, houses on social media [Video]

Ronke Oshodi-Oke is shaking a table that has virtually every celebrity that shown off their new cars and houses on social media.

Actress, Ronke Ojo, also known as Oshodi-Oke, has called out her colleagues who in recent times have taken to social media to show off their new cars and houses.

According to the Yoruba Nollywood actress, who made this known on her Instagram live on Thursday, June 21, 2018, it is surprising to see these actors take to social media once they buy a car (brand new or tokunbo) without checking out the condition of their homes first.

"Before you show off, first look at the condition of your home. Have you ever seen a banker flaunting his or her car on social media? You bought a car, you put it on social media. Even those that are not up to 40 years are now lying on social media that they are 40. You bought a house, you put it on social media. Why?" she said.

Ronke went on to reveal that Odunlade Adekola bought a Range Rover recently and nobody heard about it.

"Why are we doing all that? Actor Odunlade Adekola bought a Range Rover and nobody knew anything since he has brain and wise. This one bought a car, it’s on social media, that one bought something, it’s on social media. Is social media our life?” she concluded.

Well, maybe Ronke shot herself on the foot for revealing that Odunlade Adekola bought a car but we get her point. Well this table Ronke Oshodi-Oke is shaking has a lot of her colleagues on it as we can all recall that a few days ago Mercy Aigbe announced that she had bought a house.

A few days ago, Mercy Aigbe announced that she had gotten for herself a new house and trust us guys,  this building stands tall amongst mansions we've seen celebrities show off in recent times.

You know how celebrities say they buy a house because it captioned their heart or probably because it matched their style, this isn't the case for Mercy Aigbe as she actually bought a house which looked like cake she got a few months ago. The beautiful actress and mother of two took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, where she posted photos of the house and revealed she got it for her kids and herself.

