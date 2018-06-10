Pulse.ng logo
Ras Kimono passes on, Nigerians react

Nigerian musician Ukeleke Onwubuya better known as Ras Kimono has  passed on in a hospital in Lagos.

While there has been no official statement from his family, prominent Nigerians including Sen Dino Melaye and Sen Ben Murray Bruce, have taken to social media to express their grief.

@dino_melaye: Death why! Why! My brother and my friend. Legend Ras Kimono rest in Peace. What a black day! What an unceremonious exit. I love you and will miss you. Sad sad sad.

Dino, who shared a close relationship with the reggae star, posted a video of himself and Ras Kimono among other tweets that showed the close relationship they both shared.

@dino_melaye: Ras Kimono and myself in my village(Aiyetoro Gbede) on 31st December 2017. Legend is gone. What a dark day. RIP my brother and reliable friend.

@benmurraybruce: I feel so sad hearing about the death of reggae legend, Ras Kimono. He redefined the face of music and there will be none like him. He will be dearly missed.

Among the hits from his debut album included “Rasta get jail” and “Rum-Bar Stylee”.

The legendary reggae artist travelled to the U.S. at some point in his career where he spent six years.

He will be remembered for lighting up the Nigerian music industry alongside Majek Fashek and Oritiz  Wikili in the  80’s

