Odunlade Adekola is taking an exception to the rumours that he was an absent student and allegedly bought his newly acquired certificate.

Adekola addressed the rumours during an interview with Punch while speaking on his reasons for returning to school and his experience.

The popular Yoruba actor revealed that he had to humble himself to learn despite his status as a celebrity .

Adekola emphasized that contrary to popular speculations, he attended his lectures and did his assignments. He also denied buying his certificate.

Adekola said, “I attended classes regularly and I did everything I was required to do. My course mates can testify. I was not a stranger to any of my course mates because I usually attended classes.

“I was the one who made the decision to go to school. I knew what it entailed and I was ready to adhere to the rules. I can tell you that I worked hard not otherwise for my certificate.”

As we earlier reported, Adekola graduated from the University of Lagos (Unilag) among thousands of other students on Thursday, May 9, 2018.

You need to see just how excited he was as he convocated from school , taking to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself looking slay in his convocation gown, with the caption, "GlorybetoGod☝️ ."

Trust fans and followers who have flooded his comment section to congratulate him on this new feather he has added to his cap.

Congratulations Odunlade Adekola on this new achievement from Pulse as you deserve some accolades.