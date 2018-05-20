Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Odunlade Adekola shuts down rumours of absenteeism

Odunlade Adekola "I worked for my UNILAG certificate" - Actor addresses rumours of absenteeism

Adekola emphasized that contrary to popular speculations, he attended his lectures and did his assignments. He also denied buying his certificate.

10 Nigerian celebrities we would love to see on Big Brother Naija, including  Odunlade Adekola play

Odunlade Adekola

(Instagram/OdunladeAdekola)
Odunlade Adekola is taking an exception to the rumours that he was an absent student and allegedly bought his newly acquired certificate.

Adekola addressed the rumours during an interview with Punch while speaking on his reasons for returning to school and his experience.

The popular Yoruba actor revealed that he had to humble himself to learn despite his status as a celebrity.

Hilarious Odunlade Adekola play

Hilarious Odunlade Adekola

(Instagram/OduladeAdekola)

 

Adekola said, “I attended classes regularly and I did everything I was required to do. My course mates can testify. I was not a stranger to any of my course mates because I usually attended classes.

“I was the one who made the decision to go to school. I knew what it entailed and I was ready to adhere to the rules. I can tell you that I worked hard not otherwise for my certificate.”

Odunlade Adekola is all shades of smart play

Odunlade Adekola is all shades of smart

(Instagram/OduladeAdekola)

 

As we earlier reported, Adekola graduated from the University of Lagos (Unilag) among thousands of other students on Thursday, May 9, 2018.

Odunlade Adekola graduates from UNILAG

You need to see just how excited he was as he convocated from school, taking to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself looking slay in his convocation gown, with the caption, "GlorybetoGod☝️ ."

Trust fans and followers who have flooded his comment section to congratulate him on this new feather he has added to his cap.

Congratulations Odunlade Adekola on this new achievement from Pulse as you deserve some accolades.

