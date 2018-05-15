news

Since Friday, May 12, 2018, the Internet has been in a tizzy over Noble Igwe's controversial tweets on fraud, which unleashed a chain of events that left fraudsters scurrying for cover.

The celebrity blogger's tweets opened a can of worms that has been avoided for quite some time.

Despite being dragged to no end by Nigerians and branded a 'snitch' by comedian, Oyemike , Igwe held his ground , noting that he has only the best interests of Nigeria at heart.

However, Igwe has now stated that his tweets had been directed at no one in particular.

He noted in a series of tweets he shared today, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, that his tweets had been a call to Nigerians to help in repairing our broken society.

See his tweets below:

