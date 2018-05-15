Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Noble Igwe sets the record straight on controversial tweets

Noble Igwe Celebrity blogger sets the record straight on controversial tweets

After being dragged to no end by Nigerians, Igwe has now stated that his tweets had been directed at no one in particular.

  • Published:
Noblel Igwe play

Noblel Igwe

(Instagram/Noble_Igwe)
Since Friday, May 12, 2018, the Internet has been in a tizzy over Noble Igwe's controversial tweets on fraud, which unleashed a chain of events that left fraudsters scurrying for cover.

The celebrity blogger's tweets opened a can of worms that has been avoided for quite some time.

ALSO READ: Oyemike apologises to fashion blogger but holds his opinion

 

Despite being dragged to no end by Nigerians and branded a 'snitch' by comedian, Oyemike, Igwe held his ground, noting that he has only the best interests of Nigeria at heart.

 

However, Igwe has now stated that his tweets had been directed at no one in particular.

He noted in a series of tweets he shared today, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, that his tweets had been a call to Nigerians to help in repairing our broken society.

See his tweets below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALSO READ: 5 celebrities who reacted to Noble Igwe's tweet

 

We must agree. Noble Igwe does have a point, although ex-BBN stars, Efe and K. Brule might disagree.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

