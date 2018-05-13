Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Oyemike is sorry for insulting Noble Igwe, but not for his message

Noble Igwe Oyemike apologises to fashion blogger but holds his opinion

In a video clip, much similar to the one he shared a day earlier, Oyemike apologises to Igwe and goes on to make it clear that fraud is evil.

  • Published:
Noble Igwe play

Noble Igwe does the distressed denim look

(Noble Igwe)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It is no longer news that Oyemike took Noble Igwe to the cleaners for 'snitching' on fraudsters in town to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, May 11, 2018.

The comedian rained insults on the fashion guru in a video clip he shared via his Instagram page on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

ALSO READ: Oyemike brands celebrity blogger a 'snitch' [Watch]

Noble Igwe play

Noble Igwe

(Instagram)

 

However, Oyemike seems to have had a change of heart. Not about his position that Igwe should not have snitched, but for insulting the celebrity blogger.

In a video clip, much similar to the one he shared a day earlier, Oyemike apologises to Igwe and goes on to make it clear that fraud is evil.

Oemike revealed that he had received calls from friends and loved ones who urged him to apologise, which he did via the video clip, he however, made it clear that he feels Igwe was wrong for snitching in the first place.

Watch the clip below:

@thisisibb FIRST OF ALL, FRAUD IS EVIL STAY AWAY FROM THE ACT . Today I have received Calls from friends and family and I have come to conclusion that I am going to apologise to Mr Noble Igwe for calling him stupid in that video, I am sorry. I shouldn#emo#4oCZ##t have referred to you as #emo#4oCY## Stupid or Oloshi#emo#4oCZ## as I did . What you did was the right thing to do in the moral code of logic and you did what you thought was best. ., But, I am oyemykke for a reason & my opinion is solely mine. I refused to take my opinion back because I want to PLEASE you all. I refused to write a note saying I AM SORRY AND I REGRET MAKING THAT VIDEO because I don#emo#4oCZ##t. Logic isn#emo#4oCZ##t what I would#emo#4oCZ##ve used there and if I make a video saying otherwise because of #emo#4oCY## HOW PEOPLE SEE ME#emo#4oCZ## then I don#emo#4oCZ##t deserve ME. - - I#emo#4oCZ##m sorry about the choice of words but my stand point still remains thesame. You can all have a goodnight

A post shared by Abisoye Olukoya Michael (@oyemykke) on

 

Oyemike and Igwe inadvertently made the Yahoo boys and fraudsters a trending topic and Simi has put in her two cents on the controversial issue.

Simi supports Noble Igwe on yahoo boys/fraudsters topic

Simi has never been afraid to share her views on societal issues on social media and this case is hardly different.

play

 

Although she has been dragged for her efforts before, she is not letting that stop her from sharing her views as she has on this controversial topic.

The singer took to her Instagram stories to comment on how disappointed she is at the fact that some people are actually defending fraudsters in the community.

She pointed out that if the mindset of the average Nigerian youth supports fraud, then we should not complain about how other countries of the world see us or "whatever mess we find ourselves in."

See her post below:

play

ALSO READ: Celebrity blogger confirms daughter's birth

The conversation on fraud and Yahoo boys seems to have finally reached a tipping point in which we are finally able to air our views and ask ourselves where we stand on the issue, no matter the cause.

What is your take on the subject?

Celebrity Interview With Ade Laoye: Getting To Know Noble Igwe
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Davido Did pop star just confirm Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's relationship?bullet
2 Simi Sir Victor Uwaifo threatens singer with lawsuit over alleged...bullet
3 Tiwa Savage See singer's response to Davido's tweet about her,...bullet

Related Articles

Noble Igwe Oyemike brands celebrity blogger a 'snitch' [Watch]
Sani Abacha Why the late dictator should not be glorified in fashion
Big Brother Naija Ahneeka responds to Noble Igwe's criticism of her hygiene
Shady Business 3 sunglasses brands you need to know about
Pulse list Top 6 style influencers of the year
TECNO Top Nigerian celebrities' trend you can't afford to miss
Banky W, Adesua Etomi See sizzling photos of celebrities in South Africa for the wedding
Banky W, Adesua Etomi Get to know designers behind the creative looks at the trad wedding
Pulse List 5 celebrity couples who attended Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding
Banky W, Adesua Etomi See the men rock agbada in style for #BAAD2017

Celebrities

Noble Igwe
Noble Igwe Oyemike brands celebrity blogger a 'snitch' [Watch]
Tiwa Savage with her son, Jammel
Mother's Day 10 celebrity mums in Nigeria
Toolz poses for for Kaftan Citra
Toolz OAP speaks on painful labour experience, loss of baby
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Model unveils baby daughter, True, as she turns one-month-old