It is no longer news that Oyemike took Noble Igwe to the cleaners for 'snitching' on fraudsters in town to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, May 11, 2018.

The comedian rained insults on the fashion guru in a video clip he shared via his Instagram page on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

However, Oyemike seems to have had a change of heart. Not about his position that Igwe should not have snitched, but for insulting the celebrity blogger.

In a video clip, much similar to the one he shared a day earlier, Oyemike apologises to Igwe and goes on to make it clear that fraud is evil.

Oemike revealed that he had received calls from friends and loved ones who urged him to apologise, which he did via the video clip, he however, made it clear that he feels Igwe was wrong for snitching in the first place.

Oyemike and Igwe inadvertently made the Yahoo boys and fraudsters a trending topic and Simi has put in her two cents on the controversial issue.

Simi supports Noble Igwe on yahoo boys/fraudsters topic

Simi has never been afraid to share her views on societal issues on social media and this case is hardly different.

Although she has been dragged for her efforts before, she is not letting that stop her from sharing her views as she has on this controversial topic.

The singer took to her Instagram stories to comment on how disappointed she is at the fact that some people are actually defending fraudsters in the community.

She pointed out that if the mindset of the average Nigerian youth supports fraud, then we should not complain about how other countries of the world see us or "whatever mess we find ourselves in."

The conversation on fraud and Yahoo boys seems to have finally reached a tipping point in which we are finally able to air our views and ask ourselves where we stand on the issue, no matter the cause.

What is your take on the subject?