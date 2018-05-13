Home > Gist > Metro >

Although Efe and K.Brule were careful not to blatantly promote fraud, they argued that fraud has in many ways, stabilised the economy.

As the argument over the pros and cons of fraud continue to trend, Ex-BBN housemates, Efe and K. Brule have chosen sides.

Noble Igwe defends his stand on fraud

Noble Igwe is not backing down from his stand against fraud and he has very valid reasons.

Despite being dragged for 'snitching' on fraudsters in the Lagos states area, the celebrity blogger wants you to know that his actions came from a desire to see a better Nigeria.

He has once again taken to social media to shed more light on his stand.

We definitely agree with Igwe's stand but we are not alone. Simi also agrees and revealed her shock over the fact that there are those who are defending fraud in the country.

