Noble Igwe is not backing down from his stand against fraud and he has very valid reasons.

Despite being dragged for 'snitching' on fraudsters in the Lagos states area, the celebrity blogger wants you to know that his actions came from a desire to see a better Nigeria.

He has once again taken to social media to shed more light on his stand.

We definitely agree with Igwe's stand but we are not alone. Simi also agrees and revealed her shock over the fact that there are those who are defending fraud in the country.

Simi supports Noble Igwe on yahoo boys/fraudsters topic

Simi has never been afraid to share her views on societal issues on social media and this case is hardly different.

Although she has been dragged for her efforts before, she is not letting that stop her from sharing her views as she has on this controversial topic.

The singer took to her Instagram stories to comment on how disappointed she is at the fact that some people are actually defending fraudsters in the community.

She pointed out that if the mindset of the average Nigerian youth supports fraud, then we should not complain about how other countries of the world see us or "whatever mess we find ourselves in."

The conversation on fraud and Yahoo boys seems to have finally reached a tipping point in which we are finally able to air our views and ask ourselves where we stand on the issue, no matter the cause.

What is your take on the subject?