Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Noble Igwe explains his stand on the issue of fraud

Noble Igwe Celebrity blogger defends his stand on fraud

Despite being dragged for 'snitching' on fraudsters in the Lagos states area, the celebrity blogger wants you to know that his actions came from a desire to see a better Nigeria.

  • Published:
Noble Igwe play

Noble Igwe

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Noble Igwe is not backing down from his stand against fraud and he has very valid reasons.

Despite being dragged for 'snitching' on fraudsters in the Lagos states area, the celebrity blogger wants you to know that his actions came from a desire to see a better Nigeria.

play

 

ALSO READ: Oyemike brands celebrity blogger a 'snitch' [Watch]

He has once again taken to social media to shed more light on his stand.

See his posts below:

 

 

 

 

We definitely agree with Igwe's stand but we are not alone. Simi also agrees and revealed her shock over the fact that there are those who are defending fraud in the country.

Simi supports Noble Igwe on yahoo boys/fraudsters topic

Simi has never been afraid to share her views on societal issues on social media and this case is hardly different.

play

 

Although she has been dragged for her efforts before, she is not letting that stop her from sharing her views as she has on this controversial topic.

The singer took to her Instagram stories to comment on how disappointed she is at the fact that some people are actually defending fraudsters in the community.

She pointed out that if the mindset of the average Nigerian youth supports fraud, then we should not complain about how other countries of the world see us or "whatever mess we find ourselves in."

See her post below:

play

ALSO READ: Celebrity blogger confirms daughter's birth

The conversation on fraud and Yahoo boys seems to have finally reached a tipping point in which we are finally able to air our views and ask ourselves where we stand on the issue, no matter the cause.

What is your take on the subject?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage See singer's response to Davido's tweet about her, Wizkid's...bullet
2 Simi Sir Victor Uwaifo threatens singer with lawsuit over alleged...bullet
3 Davido Did pop star just confirm Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's relationship?bullet

Related Articles

Noble Igwe Oyemike apologises to fashion blogger but holds his opinion
Noble Igwe Oyemike brands celebrity blogger a 'snitch' [Watch]
Sani Abacha Why the late dictator should not be glorified in fashion
Big Brother Naija Ahneeka responds to Noble Igwe's criticism of her hygiene
Pulse list Top 6 style influencers of the year
TECNO Top Nigerian celebrities' trend you can't afford to miss
Banky W, Adesua Etomi See sizzling photos of celebrities in South Africa for the wedding
Shady Business 3 sunglasses brands you need to know about
Banky W, Adesua Etomi See stars making fashion statements for the trad wedding
Banky W, Adesua Etomi See the men rock agbada in style for #BAAD2017

Celebrities

Simi is her mum's chief bridesmaid at her wedding
Simi Here's exactly what singer felt about her mother's remarrying
Seun Kuti took over the Egypt 80 band when he was only 14 years old.
Seun Kuti Afro beat singer speaks on colonialism, Nigeria, discrimination against women [Watch]
I Go Dye
I Go Dye Check out hospital comedian is building in his community
Noble Igwe
Noble Igwe Oyemike apologises to fashion blogger but holds his opinion