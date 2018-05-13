news

Oyemike has called out Noble Igwe for reportedly snitching on suspected fraudsters who have been forced out of their hiding places by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

See Igwe's posts that provoked Oyemike's rant below:

ALSO READ: Celebrity blogger confirms daughter's birth

The celebrity blogger went on to ask the EFCC to have any Twitter user that challenged his opinion, checked out.

In response to this, the comedian took to his Instagram handle on Saturday, May 12, 2018, to share a video in which he insulted the fashion guru, calling him stupid for dropping information that led to the raid on suspected fraudsters.

According to him, Igwe has destabilised lives that were stable 72 hours before the reports were made and has ruined businesses.

Watch his rant below:

ALSO READ: Celebrity blogger has some words for his wedding critics

Oyemike, however, noted that he is not in support of fraud but he is upset that Igwe aided the EFCC with sensitive information that has led to the raid and put suspects on the run.