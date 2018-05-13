Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Oyemike insults Noble Igwe for snitching to the EFCC [Watch]

Noble Igwe Oyemike brands celebrity blogger a 'snitch' [Watch]

According to Oyemike, Igwe has destabilised lives that were stable 72 hours before the reports were made and has ruined businesses.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Noble Igwe play

Noble Igwe

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Oyemike has called out Noble Igwe for reportedly snitching on suspected fraudsters who have been forced out of their hiding places by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

See Igwe's posts that provoked Oyemike's rant below:

Noble Igwe's tweets play

Noble Igwe's tweets

(instablog9ja)

ALSO READ: Celebrity blogger confirms daughter's birth

 

 

The celebrity blogger went on to ask the EFCC to have any Twitter user that challenged his opinion, checked out.

 

 

In response to this, the comedian took to his Instagram handle on Saturday, May 12, 2018, to share a video in which he insulted the fashion guru, calling him stupid for dropping information that led to the raid on suspected fraudsters.

According to him,  Igwe has destabilised lives that were stable 72 hours before the reports were made and has ruined businesses.

Watch his rant below:

ALSO READ: Celebrity blogger has some words for his wedding critics

Oyemike, however, noted that he is not in support of fraud but he is upset that Igwe aided the EFCC with sensitive information that has led to the raid and put suspects on the run.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Davido Did pop star just confirm Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's relationship?bullet
2 Simi Sir Victor Uwaifo threatens singer with lawsuit over alleged...bullet
3 Tiwa Savage See singer's response to Davido's tweet about her,...bullet

Related Articles

Sani Abacha Why the late dictator should not be glorified in fashion
Big Brother Naija Ahneeka responds to Noble Igwe's criticism of her hygiene
Shady Business 3 sunglasses brands you need to know about
TECNO Top Nigerian celebrities' trend you can't afford to miss
Pulse list Top 6 style influencers of the year
Banky W, Adesua Etomi See sizzling photos of celebrities in South Africa for the wedding
Banky W, Adesua Etomi Get to know designers behind the creative looks at the trad wedding
Pulse List 5 celebrity couples who attended Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding
Banky W, Adesua Etomi See the men rock agbada in style for #BAAD2017
Banky W, Adesua Etomi See stars making fashion statements for the trad wedding

Celebrities

Tiwa Savage with her son, Jammel
Mother's Day 10 celebrity mums in Nigeria
Toolz poses for for Kaftan Citra
Toolz OAP speaks on painful labour experience, loss of baby
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Model unveils baby daughter, True, as she turns one-month-old
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in Sierra Leone
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress in Sierra Leone for Presidential inauguration