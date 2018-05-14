Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

5 celebrities who reacted to Noble Igwe's tweet

Yahoo Yahoo 5 celebrities who reacted to Noble Igwe's tweet

These are five celebrities who reacted to Noble Igwe's now famous tweet on Internet fraudsters.

  • Published:
Noblel Igwe play

Noblel Igwe

(Instagram/Noble_Igwe)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Last week, we saw Noble Igwe's now famous tweet break the internet with divergent views over Internet fraudsters popularly known as "G-boys " or "Yahoo-Yahoo."

It didn't go done well with a lot because some felt it was as a result of his tweet that the EFCC cracked down a popular nightclub in Lagos. Some call him a snitch, others supported his claims, however, a number of celebrities reacted to his tweet.

1. Eldee

eLDee loses his mother-in-law play

eLDee loses his mother-in-law

(Prime Tweets )

 

As usual, we got to see the intelligence ooze out from Eldee's response to the controversial tweets attributed to Noble Igwe. The rap veteran took to his Twitter handle where he wrote a long thread on how the desire to be wealthy had led a lot of Nigerians to get involved in the get rich quick schemes.

 

"Today, we have a society that doesn’t respect honest work. A society that insists on the display of wealth for social status. A society that has raised the bar so high for everyone that even the rich have to lie about their true financial capacity," he tweeted.

He went on to say he feels he contributed to the desire of young Nigerians wanting to get rich quick unwittingly via his famous song "Big Boy.''

 

"I made the song “big boy” and unwittingly contributed to the decay...I know better today," he concluded.

2. Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba play

Kemi Adetiba

(Instagram/KemiAdetiba)

 

For the super talented video director, she was of the opinion that people who feel guys involved in the illicit internet fraud have coined a way to make themselves feel like Robinhood.

Kemi Adetiba play

Kemi Adetiba

(Twitter/KemiAdetiba)

 

"The "ROBIN HOOD" strategy is the oldest trick in the book. OIt is not based on generosity, it is truly based on survival. Building a false fall of "good" deeds so when trouble comes knocking, one has a super army to fight for," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

3. Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo play

Timi Dakolo

(Instagram/TimiDakolo)

 

Timi Dakolo we all know sees the funny side of everything no matter how serious the issue is but this time around he wrote a cryptic message concerning Noble Igwe's now famous tweet on his Instagram page which got him a lot of comments.

TRUTH IS TRUTH..TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT.

A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo) on

 

"Noble men speak the truth regardless of who is listening or not," he wrote.

4. Cobham

play

 

Unlike Timi Dakolo who went cryptic about his views and support for Noble Igwe's tweets, music producer, Cobhams Asuoquo didn't hide his feelings as he did not only put up Noble's photo on his Instagram page but went on to write a defensive message and show solidarity to the fashion entrepreneur.

 

"I stand with @noble_igwe and applaud him for daring to speak the truth so succinctly. We should all take a page from this and call out the things we know are wrong. Noble, you're a good man. Only those who don't have a burden for Nigeria would fault his stance on what cybercrime is doing to the country. #cybercrime #yahooboys #nigeria #youths #greatness," he wrote.

5. Efe (BBNaija)

Unlike the other guys in this list, Efe had gone to his Twitter handle to justify the actions of these internet fraudsters, however, he later back tracked after receiving a lot of lashes from his followers.

"Yahoo boys bring money into the economy, Politicians steal money and take it out of our economy. Nigerians please who is justified?" he tweeted initially.

"Disclaimer: I, Efe Ejeba is no way in support of fraud or fraudulent activities. I only gave out a food for though. Thank you. GetYourPVCs MakeNigeriaBetter ProudlyNigerian " he back tracked.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage See singer's response to Davido's tweet about her, Wizkid's...bullet
2 Simi Sir Victor Uwaifo threatens singer with lawsuit over alleged...bullet
3 Davido Did pop star just confirm Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's relationship?bullet

Related Articles

Sani Abacha Why the late dictator should not be glorified in fashion
Big Brother Naija Ahneeka responds to Noble Igwe's criticism of her hygiene
EFCC Raid Club 57 says Yahoo boys weren't arrested inside the club
Noble Igwe Oyemike brands celebrity blogger a 'snitch' [Watch]
Banky W, Adesua Etomi See sizzling photos of celebrities in South Africa for the wedding
Noble Igwe Celebrity blogger defends his stand on fraud
Banky W, Adesua Etomi Get to know designers behind the creative looks at the trad wedding
Noble Igwe Oyemike apologises to fashion blogger but holds his opinion
Pulse list Top 6 style influencers of the year
Efe, K.Brule Ex-BBN housemates make case for fraud

Celebrities

Mo' Abudu, a driving force in Nollywood
Mo Abudu Media personality's son graduates from Duke University
MC Galaxy gets called out by dancehall singer Cynthia Morgan
Mc Galaxy Singer is very disappointed in Miracle, here's why
Tonto Dikeh helps vendor locate her ex-husband over debt owed.PNG
Tonto Dikeh Actress empowers victims of domestic violence, rape
Simi is her mum's chief bridesmaid at her wedding
Simi Here's exactly what singer felt about her mother's remarrying