Niniola has gotten a not so fair treatment while in South Africa as she lost her phone to armed robbers in South Africa.

In a chat with Pulse, a representative from Niniola's management discredits reports that the singer was robbed of R300000 (1,587,642 naira).

"She was not robbed of her phone while having dinner with her friends. We are surprised that blogs are carrying the gist that she lost over R300000 in cash. Who goes around with so much cash?" he told Pulse Nigeria.

According to him, the singer was having lunch with her friends in a restaurant when the robbers approached them and took her phone.

"The robbers came into the restaurant and recognised Niniola and started harassing her friends. She gave up her phone so they could leave them alone. You guys are the only ones that have called to confirm the story," he added.

Prior to this information, a number of blogs had gone on to publish that Niniola had been robbed of a huge sum of money while having a meal with her friends.

Niniola addresses flopped Headies

Many of Niniola's fans have expressed their disappointment over her performance at the 2018 edition of the annual award show, Headies. According to them, the "Maradonna" crooner looked barely prepared for her performance as she was caught lip-syncing and without a costume. The singer took to her Instagram page where she explained why her perfromance was below average.

Nigeria's voluptuous, talented songstress, Niniola

She has an amazing voice, her physique makes the guys go crazy and is presently one of the biggest music stars in Nigeria, we talking about the one and only Niniola. Niniola Apata was born in Lagos on December 15, 1986, to the Apata family. She originally hails from Ekiti state in south-west Nigeria.

Niniola attended Apata Memorial High School in Lagos where she had her secondary school education before gaining admission to the University of Lagos where she graduated with a degree in Education.

Niniola's rise to stardom began when she auditioned for the sixth season of the popular music talent reality show "MTN Project Fame," in 2013. She finished as the third runner-up of that season which propelled her to the limelight. Her first single 'Ibadi' received a lot of positive reviews and even earned her a nomination as "Most Promising Act to Watch" category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.