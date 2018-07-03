news

Juliet Ibrahim has revealed that she bought her first house when she was just 29 years old.

The Ghanaian born actress made this known on her Instagram page on July 2, 2018. According to her, she wanted to accomplish all her set goals before turning 30 and she was able to buy her first house at 29.

"It started as a dream, tirelessly working from one set to another; filming over 6 movies in a month just to make a living. She recalled how her immune system will break down and her loved ones would ask “can’t you just take time off and rest?” Just like every girl, She had a dream, She wanted to accomplish her resolution set out before she turned 30! In April 2015, Juliet bought her first house as her 29th birthday gift," she said.

She went on to thank God for making her who she and also revealed that it is just the beginning as she expects more blessings.

''I’m extremely grateful to God Almighty who has been able to allow this nobody be a somebody! ‘Says Juliet. Many don’t know what being a refugee is like; literally, she had nothing and had to start from scratch to get to where she is today. This is just the beginning of many more blessings to come because whatever you believe you can achieve. Time and hard work make a difference! #NeverGiveUp #Testimony #MisFitToHero #OSG @olorisupergal @thetosinajibade," she concluded.

Maybe Juliet Ibrahim wants you all to know that she is also a landlady like a number of female celebrities who have been buying properties. Recall that a few days ago, Nigerian actress, Georgina Onuoha shared with us photos of her newly acquired home in the United States.

Georgina Onuoha is now a landlady in the United States [Photos]

Georgina Onuoha a few days ago revealed to her fans that she is now a landlady in the United States of America . The beautiful actress made this known on her Instagram page on Sunday, July 1st, 2018 where she shared photos of the beautiful property.

"May this new month bring us everything beautiful. My song of thanksgiving is forever endless for that which you Lord have done for me and mine. Landlady in America yes 5 minutes to SMF International Airport.. most beautiful city in Sacramento and location location location of life and sneak peek. And this happened earlier this year as Gozie got her half a million dollar wish on her 11th birthday. They have journeyed with me and deserve everything beautiful for their hard work in academics, love, and understanding," she captioned the photo.