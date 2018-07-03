Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Juliet Ibrahim says she bought her 1st house when she was 29 years old

Juliet Ibrahim Actress says she bought her 1st house when she was 29 years old

Juliet Ibrahim is letting her fans know that she is also a landlady.

  • Published:
Juliet Ibrahim play

Juliet Ibrahim

(Instagram/JulietIbrahim)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Juliet Ibrahim has revealed that she bought her first house when she was just 29 years old.

The Ghanaian born actress made this known on her Instagram page on July 2, 2018. According to her, she wanted to accomplish all her set goals before turning 30 and she was able to buy her first house at 29.

"It started as a dream, tirelessly working from one set to another; filming over 6 movies in a month just to make a living. She recalled how her immune system will break down and her loved ones would ask “can’t you just take time off and rest?” Just like every girl, She had a dream, She wanted to accomplish her resolution set out before she turned 30! In April 2015, Juliet bought her first house as her 29th birthday gift," she said.

It started as a dream, tirelessly working from one set to another; filming over 6 movies in a month just to make a living. She recalled how her immune system will break down and her loved ones would ask #emo#4oCc##can#emo#4oCZ##t you just take time off and rest?#emo#4oCd## Just like every girl, She had a dream, She wanted to accomplish her resolution set out before she turned 30! In April 2015, Juliet bought her first house as her 29th birthday gift. 'I#emo#4oCZ##m extremely grateful to God Almighty who has been able to allow this nobody be a somebody! #emo#4oCY##Says Juliet. Many don#emo#4oCZ##t know what being a refugee is like; literally she had nothing and had to start from scratch to get to where she is today. This is just the beginning of many more blessings to come because whatever you believe you can achieve. Time and hard work makes a difference! #NeverGiveUp #Testimony #MisFitToHero #OSG @olorisupergal @thetosinajibade

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) on

 

She went on to thank God for making her who she and also revealed that it is just the beginning as she expects more blessings.

''I’m extremely grateful to God Almighty who has been able to allow this nobody be a somebody! ‘Says Juliet. Many don’t know what being a refugee is like; literally, she had nothing and had to start from scratch to get to where she is today. This is just the beginning of many more blessings to come because whatever you believe you can achieve. Time and hard work make a difference! #NeverGiveUp #Testimony #MisFitToHero #OSG @olorisupergal @thetosinajibade," she concluded.

Juliet Ibrahim play

Juliet Ibrahim

(Instagram/JulietIbrahim)

 

Maybe Juliet Ibrahim wants you all to know that she is also a landlady like a number of female celebrities who have been buying properties. Recall that a few days ago, Nigerian actress, Georgina Onuoha shared with us photos of her newly acquired home in the United States.

Juliet Ibrahim attends Crazy People movie premiere play

Juliet Ibrahim attends Crazy People movie premiere

ALSO READ: Timaya shares photos of his mansion for the1st time

Georgina Onuoha is now a landlady in the United States [Photos]

Georgina Onuoha play

Georgina Onuoha

(Mayumi Costa Photography)

 

Georgina Onuoha a few days ago revealed to her fans that she is now a landlady in the United States of America. The beautiful actress made this known on her Instagram page on Sunday, July 1st, 2018 where she shared photos of the beautiful property.

Georgina Onuoha play

Georgina Onuoha

(Mayumi Costa Photography)

 

"May this new month bring us everything beautiful. My song of thanksgiving is forever endless for that which you Lord have done for me and mine. Landlady in America yes 5 minutes to SMF International Airport.. most beautiful city in Sacramento and location location location of life and sneak peek. And this happened earlier this year as Gozie got her half a million dollar wish on her 11th birthday. They have journeyed with me and deserve everything beautiful for their hard work in academics, love, and understanding," she captioned the photo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido Singer goes flat on the floor as he greets Ooni of Ife [Photos]bullet
2 Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's alleged...bullet
3 Fathia Balogun Celebrities storm actress' mother's burial [Photos]bullet

Related Articles

Photo Of The Day Juliet Ibrahim is sexy and we know it!
Juliet Ibrahim Actress says maybe Eve didn't eat the forbidden fruit in the bible
Juliet Ibrahim Actress addresses breakup rumours and it wasn't what we were thinking
Love Stories Check out 5 celebrity relationships we didn't see coming
Juliet Ibrahim Actress thinks opposite sex bestie is another route to becoming a side piece
Juliet Ibrahim Iceberg Slim speaks on how he fell in love with actress
Juliet Ibrahim "My everything"! Ice Berg Slim gushes over actress on her birthday
2face Idibia Singer pays condolence visit to Benue state over herdsmen attack
Juliet Ibrahim Actress on a romantic getaway with boyfriend, Iceberg Slim (Photos)
Juliet Ibrahim New photo of Iceberg Slim with mystery woman causes uproar

Celebrities

Victoria Kimani
Victoria Kimani Singer denies romantic relationship with L.A.X.
Dr Sid and wife, Simi Esiri
Dr Sid Singer's wife says they are expecting a baby
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh Actress says she wants to cuddle
Noble Igwe
#ManCrushMonday Nigeria's fashion icon, entrepreneur, Noble Igwe