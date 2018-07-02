Pulse.ng logo
Georgina Onuoha is now a landlady in the United States [Photos]

Georgina Onuoha is starting the second quarter of 2018 on a bright side after acquiring a house in the United States.

  • Published:
Georgina Onuoha play

Georgina Onuoha

(Mayumi Costa Photography)
Georgina Onuoha hasn't just acquired a property but the actress bought one in United States of America making her the latest landlady in town.

The beautiful actress made this known on her Instagram page on Sunday, July 1st, 2018 where she shared photos of the beautiful property.

"May this new month bring us everything beautiful. My song of thanksgiving is forever endless for that which you Lord have done for me and mine. Landlady in America      yes 5 minutes to SMF International Airport.. most beautiful city in Sacramento and location location location of life and sneak peek                 . And this happened earlier this year as Gozie got her half a million dollar wish    on her 11th birthday. They have journeyed with me and deserve everything beautiful for their hard work in academics, love and understanding," she captioned the photo.

She went to pray that her fans and followers will continue to have testimonies to share in their household.

"Happy New Month Gina Lovers. May God bless you all richly as he has done me. Dream, work and walk towards it and watch everything align for you at the right time. Testimonies shall never depart your household     ," she concluded.

Another big congratulation to Georgina Onuoha for this big achievement. Let's just say 2018 is the year all your favourite celebrities have decided to buy houses and it just a sign that these guys are cashing out. The last female celebrity who stunned us by acquiring a mansion is Mercy Aigbe.

ALSO READ: Timaya shares photos of his mansion for the1st time

Mercy Aigbe has gotten a new house and it is beautiful!

Mercy Aigbe play

Mercy Aigbe

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)

 

Mercy Aigbe got herself a mansion in June 2018 and we were stunned at the beautiful edifice. The beautiful actress and mother of two took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, where she posted photos of the house and revealed she got it for her kids and herself.

Mercy Aigbe and her beautiful newly acquired mansion play

Mercy Aigbe and her beautiful newly acquired mansion

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)

"It's the Lord's doing and it's beautiful in my sight! Few months after that cake gift, I bought a beautiful home for myself and my kids in a choice area in Lagos!!!!!!!! Say hello to the new LANDLADY....." she captioned one of the photos.

She went on to thank God for making it possible for making a landlady.

"When I say Grace found me, I mean the amazing grace of the Lord found me.......This is just the beginning........Latest LANDLADY in town, to God, be the glory!! #leadinglady #onmyownlane  #multimillionaire #billionaireinthemaking #smallgirlwithabiggod #gracefoundme #istaywinning #MECIFIED," she wrote.

