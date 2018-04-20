Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Timaya shares photos of his mansion for the 1st time

Timaya Singer shares photos of his mansion for the 1st time

Timaya lets us into his mansion and the photos will keep you guys stunned.

  • Published:
Timaya play

Timaya

(Instagram/Timaya)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ok, guys, we have the official photos of the palatial mansion of the singer, Timaya as he shared the photos of the amazing building.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 19, 2018, where he shared photos of the gigantic mansion and well he said he misses home with his quote. "I miss HOME. @beyondarete Thank U!" he captioned the photo.

Who won't miss home when you have a crib that looks like something close to what you can see in best highbrow areas in the world.

I miss HOME. @beyondarete Thank U!

A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on

 

This is not the first time we will be getting to see photos of Timaya's house but today the singer is sharing the photos by himself. Since the beginning of 2018, we've had a number of celebrities show us how they live flamboyantly by showing us their exquisite mansions.

ALSO READ: D'banj engraves signature logo in his luxury swimming pool

Timaya's new crib play

Timaya's new crib

(Stella Dimorkukus)

Inside Timaya's new house play

Inside Timaya's new house

(Stella Dimorkorkus)

More photos from the new mansion play

More photos from the new mansion

(Stella Dimorkukus)

Timaya's new house play

Timaya's new house

(Stella Dimorkukus)

 

Recall when photos of the singer, D'banj's crib showed up on the Internet. The musician took to his Instagram page on Monday, March 12, 2018, where he posted photos of his exquisite living room. In one of the photos, he captioned it with the quote "Have a kokocious week."

Williams Uchemba play

Williams Uchemba

(Instagram/WilliamsUchemba)

 

We can also remember when former child star, Williams Uchemba announced that he had gotten himself a new crib in the United States Well, he didn't just announce the big news but also released a couple of photos of the house.

A section of Tiwa Savage's new house play

A section of Tiwa Savage's new house

(Instagram/TiwaSavage)

 

Back in December 2017 when music star, Tiwa Savage announced that she had gotten for herself a new house, she also released a photo of the beautiful crib for her fans.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Mercy Aigbe Actress shares photos of herself, kids on vacation in Londonbullet
2 Photo Of The Day Mummy duties as Yvonne Nelson breastfeeds babybullet
3 Davido Singer denies plans to marry girlfriend, Chioma Avrilbullet

Related Articles

Runtown The full story of the drama between singer and his record label Eric Many
Pulse Opinion It is time for DJ Xclusive to stop putting out music
Timaya Singer completes his multi-million mansion (Photos)
D'banj Singer engraves his signature logo in his luxury swimming pool
Reekado Banks Singer celebrates 9 days of being celibate
Music Timaya - 'Ah blem blem'
Flavour You've got to see this cute photo of singer with his kids
Grammy Awards 2018 Timaya loses out on award
#ManCrushMonday Nigeria's reggae dancehall king, Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya
Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees list

Celebrities

Zoro
Zoro Check out the new Chevrolet Camaro rapper adds to his garage
Wande Coal responds to his babymama's child abduction claims
Wande Coal Singer responds to his babymama's child abduction allegations
Ireti Osayemi Nollywood actress reportedly moves out of her matrimonial home
Nigerian-American painter Kehinde Wiley
TIME's 100 Most Influential People Kehinde Wiley, Trevor Noah, Issa Rae, others make 2018 list