Check out photos of Mercy Aigbe's new house

Mercy Aigbe Actress has gotten a new house and it is beautiful!

You've got to check out photos of Mercy Aigbe's new palatial mansion.

Mercy Aigbe play

Mercy Aigbe

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)
Mercy Aigbe has gotten herself a new mansion and trust us guys,  this building stands tall amongst mansions we've seen celebrities show off in recent times.

You know celebrities say they buy a house because it captioned their heart or probably because it matched their style, this isn't the case for Mercy Aigbe as she actually bought a house which looked like cake she got a few months ago.

The beautiful actress and mother of two took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, where she posted photos of the house and revealed she got it for her kids and herself.

 

"It's the Lord's doing and it's beautiful in my sight! Few months after that cake gift, I bought a beautiful home for myself and my kids in a choice area in Lagos!!!!!!!! Say hello to the new LANDLADY....." she captioned one of the photos.

She went on to thank God for making it possible for making a landlady.

Thank you Lord Jesus! Latest LANDLADY.... It can only be you Jehovah!

A post shared by Mercilicious (@realmercyaigbe) on

 

"When I say Grace found me, I mean the amazing grace of the Lord found me.......This is just the beginning........Latest LANDLADY in town, to God, be the glory!! #leadinglady #onmyownlane  #multimillionaire #billionaireinthemaking #smallgirlwithabiggod #gracefoundme #istaywinning #MECIFIED," she wrote.

 

Congratulations to Mercy Aigbe as she joins the group of celebrities who are dedicating or buying new houses.

Mercy Aigbe play

Mercy Aigbe

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)

ALSO READ: Timaya shares photos of his mansion for the1st time

Mayorkun buys a new crib

Mayorkun play

Mayorkun

(Twitter)

 

Back in February 2018, Mayourkun joined the list of celebrities with homes as he showed off his newly acquired property.

The rising star dropped a hint on what looks like his new crib on his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, where he is seen standing beside a new house with the caption "Humble beginnings!"

Kiss Daniel reportedly acquires 2nd crib

play

 

In the case of Kiss Daniel, it was a situation of the singer acquiring his second in the space of just a few years. The music and hitmaker made this known on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, when he posted a photo of his latest addition to his properties via his Instagram page. The singer thanked his fans  for their support as he posed in front of the magnificent edifice

"All thanks to GOD      Bought my second house in Lagos from @thehavenhomes just 4years into the business, I want to say a huge thank you to my FANS. I pray we all succeed just the right way amen #FBI #Havenhomes," he captioned the photo.

