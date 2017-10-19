Ex-Beauty queen and Flavour's baby mama, Sandra Okagbue, shares throwback photos of herself pregnant with their daughter.

The beautiful ex-beauty queen took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 19, 2017, where she posted cute pictures of herself just before she gave birth to her daughter.

She captioned the picture ""Almost 3years 20/10/2014 #unbelievable .. Thank you Lord! #myjoyunspeakable #TBT"

It would be recalled that Sandra and Flavour were spotted together at her birthday dinner which held at the Intercontinental hotel in Lagos in 2016 speculating that they were back together as a couple.

The duo reportedly stepped out as a couple together which was captured on Snapchat by Sandra's brother, Chris Okagbue.

The 'Golibe' crooner has two children from two Nigerian beauty queens. He welcomed a child with beauty queen Sandra Okagbue in October 2014 and another in 2015 from former MBGN queen Anna Ebiere Banner.