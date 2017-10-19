Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Flavour Singer's baby mama shares pregnancy throwback pictures

Flavour's baby mama appears to be grateful for her child as she shares pregnancy throwback pictures.

Ex-Beauty queen and Flavour's baby mama, Sandra Okagbue, shares throwback photos of herself pregnant with their daughter.

The beautiful ex-beauty queen took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 19, 2017, where she posted cute pictures of herself just before she gave birth to her daughter.

She captioned the picture ""Almost 3years 20/10/2014 #unbelievable .. Thank you Lord! #myjoyunspeakable #TBT"

It would be recalled that Sandra and Flavour were spotted together at her birthday dinner which held at the Intercontinental hotel in Lagos in 2016 speculating that they were back together as a couple.

ALSO READ: Is Flavour expecting baby number three?

The duo reportedly stepped out as a couple together which was captured on Snapchat by Sandra's brother, Chris Okagbue.

The 'Golibe' crooner has two children from two Nigerian beauty queens. He welcomed a child with beauty queen Sandra Okagbue in October 2014 and another in 2015 from former MBGN queen Anna Ebiere Banner.

Although rumor had it that Flavour had allegedly married Okagbue in Onitsha on December 28, 2016, neither have they released any statement confirming the rumors.

