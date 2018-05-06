news

As is said about words, when they leave your mouth, you can never take them back. Ebiye Victor might be wishing this was not true considering his major blunder yesterday.

As you well know, the 12th edition of the annual awards show, Headies, took place yesterday, Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Aramide was one of the lucky awards winners from the event but Comedian Ebiye seemed to think otherwise, if his comment on Snapchat is anything to go by.

He shared a picture of Aramide receiving the award, commenting that she may have slept with someone to get it.

See his post below:

Of course, fans, haters and passerbys alike have dragged Ebiye for his comment, with some calling him a D-list celebrity while berating his work.

Some even predicted that this blunder could be the end of his career.

Aramide is yet to comment on Ebiye's jib.

Ebiye apologises

Since realising just how big a blunder he committed, Ebiye has take to social media to apologise for his post, pleading for forgiveness.

He even commented on the post shared by Instablo9ja, apologising all over again and praising Aramide for her remarkable work.

Sadly, his apologies did little to staunch the flow of insults being thrown his way. Ebiye held that he had been joking but for a change, his joke had no one laughing.

We can only hope that he recovers from this.