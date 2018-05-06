Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebiye dragged over costly joke about Aramide

Ebiye Comedian dragged for insulting Aramide

Aramide was one of the lucky awards winners from the event but Comedian Ebiye seemed to think otherwise, if his comment on Snapchat is anything to go by.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As is said about words, when they leave your mouth, you can never take them back. Ebiye Victor might be wishing this was not true considering his major blunder yesterday.

As you well know, the 12th edition of the annual awards show, Headies, took place yesterday, Saturday, May 5, 2018.

ALSO READ: 10 Nigerian comedians who took social media by storm this year

 

Aramide was one of the lucky awards winners from the event but Comedian Ebiye seemed to think otherwise, if his comment on Snapchat is anything to go by.

He shared a picture of Aramide receiving the award, commenting that she may have slept with someone to get it.

See his post below:

#Headies2018: You probably fcuked for the award, comedian Ebiye blasts Aramide

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Of course, fans, haters and passerbys alike have dragged Ebiye for his comment, with some calling him a D-list celebrity while berating his work.

Some even predicted that this blunder could be the end of his career.

Aramide is yet to comment on Ebiye's jib.

Ebiye apologises

Since realising just how big a blunder he committed, Ebiye has take to social media to apologise for his post, pleading for forgiveness.

 

He even commented on the post shared by Instablo9ja, apologising all over again and praising Aramide for her remarkable work.

ALSO READ: Top 10 people social media blew up

Comedian Ebiye apologizes for saying Aramide fcuked to win her latest Headies

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Sadly, his apologies did little to staunch the flow of insults being thrown his way. Ebiye held that he had been joking but for a change, his joke had no one laughing.

We can only hope that he recovers from this.

EBIYE FACES CHALLENGES WHILE TRYING TO PROPOSE TO HIS GIRLFRIEND
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer spotted with Tiwa Savage in a restaurant (Video)bullet
2 Assurance 5 celebrities who reacted to Davido's car gift to...bullet
3 Davido Singer's baby mama, Sophia Momodu deactivates Instagram page...bullet

Related Articles

Ushbebe ''You don't know how to sing'' comedian blasts Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (Video)
DJ Cuppy Ushbebe calls disc jockey wack! (Video)
Lepacious Bose Comedienne talks about how she wanted to commit suicide
Teju Babyface I’m into academy to fulfill my passion
Photo Of The Day Okey Bakassi looks quite sharp and smart
Assurance 5 celebrities who reacted to Davido's car gift to girlfriend, Chioma
Davido Peter Okoye, Don Jazzy react to singer's expensive birthday gift to girlfriend (Video)
Davido Check out AY's hilarious reaction to singer's car gift to girlfriend
Yvonne Jegede Actress says DJ Switch is the only relevant female Disc Jockey in Nigeria
DJ Cuppy Disc Jockey tells fans that she's over-rated, wack!

Celebrities

Maleek Berry.
Maleek Berry Singer recounts harrowing experience at 12th Headies
Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim
Juliet Ibrahim Trouble in paradise? Actress deletes all photos of Iceberg Slim from her IG page
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh Actress plans to give out a plot of land in Abuja to celebrate her birthday
Power couple, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, wife, Cynthia and Banky W with wife, Adesua Etomi
Photo Of The Day Couples that slay together! The Wellingtons vs The Obi-Uchedus