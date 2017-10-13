Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

D'banj :  Pop star brings Bernice Burgos for club tour

D'banj brings Bernice Burgos to Nigeria to be a part of his new club tour.

  Published:
D'banj and Bernice Burgos play

D'banj and Bernice Burgos

(Instagram)
American model, Bernice Burgos is in Nigeria the D'banj's album club tour.

The beautiful model made this known when she posted her pictures in Nigeria. Of course just like many American celebs before her, she took an obligatory photo with a Nigerian policeman.

Standard A+

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

 

Today, Friday, October 13, 2017, she posted a sexy picture of herself in her hotel room. From the photo below we can see why she is one of the most popular and in-demand urban models in the world.

Good morning ... love my pajamas @shopboldandbeautiful

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

A lot of Nigerian men are going to see the sexy Bernice during D'banj's album tour. This is not he first time D'banj has invited a famous urban model to Nigeria. In 2014, he brought Amber Rose to the country for his ten year anniversary event.

play

 

In April 2017, Bernice Burgos was spotted in the Bahamas D'banj. A few months ago it was rumoured that Bernice Burgos was having affair with the married rapper T.I.

She later came out to deny this rumour.

D'banj - It's Not a Lie [Official Video] ft. Wande Coal, Harrysong
