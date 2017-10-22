Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido's late friend, Tagbo, laid to rest

Davido Tagbo finally laid to rest

While many mourned Tagbo's loss, the "If" singer was noticeably absent from the funeral, which seems to have raised some eyebrows.

Following his unfortunate and untimely death due to suffocation, Tagbugbo Umeike popularly known simply as Tagbo, has now been laid to rest.

The promising young man who was good friends with Davido, and died shortly after leaving his company, was laid to rest on October 20, in his hometown, in Nnewi, Anambra state.

As earlier reported, an autopsy carried out on the deceased revealed that he had died of excessive alcohol consumption.

The discovery correlates with Davido's report that they had been playing a drinking game in which the winner was to take home a brand new iPhone 8 and N200, 000.

 

Video footage of Tagbo going hard on the alcohol while Davido and other friends looked on, almost sealed the singer's fate as having a hand in the death, for which he was subsequently arrested.

Davido has since been released and acquitted of all charges.

May Tagbo's soul rest in perfect peace.

