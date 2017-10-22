Davido's late friend, Tagbo, laid to rest

While many mourned Tagbo's loss, the "If" singer was noticeably absent from the funeral, which seems to have raised some eyebrows.
The promising young man who was good friends with Davido, and died shortly after leaving his company, was laid to rest on October 20, in his hometown, in Nnewi, Anambra state.
While many mourned Tagbo's loss, the "If" singer was noticeably absent from the funeral, which seems to have raised some eyebrows.
As earlier reported, an autopsy carried out on the deceased revealed that he had died of excessive alcohol consumption.
The discovery correlates with Davido's report that they had been playing a drinking game in which the winner was to take home a brand new iPhone 8 and N200, 000.
@instablog9ja #carolineDanjuma this is the video of us yesterday at the venue ....we were all celebrating 2 people#emo#4oCZ##s birthday which is #TAGBO and one other guy ,we all had fun and everybody including @davidoofficial and crew said they were going to Oniru beach which the guy went with his car aswell,and that was the last time we saw him ,and later we heard that he died ....#RIP #TAGBO
Video footage of Tagbo going hard on the alcohol while Davido and other friends looked on, almost sealed the singer's fate as having a hand in the death, for which he was subsequently arrested.
Davido has since been released and acquitted of all charges.
May Tagbo's soul rest in perfect peace.