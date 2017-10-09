Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido :  Autopsy claims Tagbo reportedly died from excessive alcohol consumption

The result of the autopsy report on the body of Tagbo has been released, indicating that he died of excessive alcohol consumption

The result of the autopsy carried out on the body of the late friend of Davido, Tagbo has revealed that he died of excessive alcohol consumption.

The result reportedly obtained by Linda Ikeji also showed that he had alcohol and drugs in his system capable of causing a person to easily fall into the early stages of hypothermia and eventual death. The toxicology tests detected alcohol (Bacardi 151, 75.5% Alcohol) and Topiramate, a medication for epilepsy and/or migraines was also found in his system.

Tagbo’s blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) was at 0.112, higher than the 0.08 legal limit for a normal human being, the coroner’s office stated. Tagbo's family, however, claim that he wasn't on any prescription as indicated by the autopsy.

The coroner office insists that Tagbo was on topiramate, saying that when it is combined with alcohol, the effect of either or both drugs is enhanced. Topiramate, like alcohol, can cause dizziness, impaired memory, impaired concentration, poor coordination, confusion and impaired judgment. Central nervous system depression, or impairment, combined with cold exposure can hasten the onset of hypothermia and death.

It would be recalled that Tagbo's corpse was dropped off at a general hospital October 4, 2017, after he was last seen partying with Davido and his crew.

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma was the first to raise an alarm when she called out music star, Davido for his alleged involvement in the death of Tagbo.

Davido has, however, come out to deny all allegations, claiming that only God knows the truth surrounding the mysterious death of Tagbo.

