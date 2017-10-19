Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido :  What singer should have done on the night Tagbo died

Davido What singer should have done on the night Tagbo died

We take a look at the steps Davido could have taken on the night Tagbo died.

  • Published:
Davido play

Davido

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It is no longer news that Tagbo Umeike, a friend of music star, Davido was found dead in his car on October 4, 2017, but this could have been a crises that could have been avoided.

When Pulse carried out a poll on if Davido is to be held responsible for the death of his friend, Tagbo, the majority of the voters said no he shouldn't be held responsible. For the obvious reason being that Tagbo was an adult who could make decisions for himself.

Davido and Tagbo play

Davido and Tagbo

(Daily Post )

 

That being said, as a celebrity and the man in the eyes of everyone, Davido had the chance to avert the sad event that took place on that fateful day. He could have used his power as a celebrity to take Tagbo to the hospital and trust the hospital staff would have taken him seriously since he is a known celebrity.

ALSO READ: Davido forgives critics who accused him of Tagbo's death

Davido hanging out with friends play

Davido hanging out with friends

(Instagram/Davidoofficial )

 

He too could have called the police immediately after he had discovered that Tagbo was dead so as to clear his name immediately. If he had done that, there wouldn't have been any need for the actress, Caroline Danjuma to call him out making him look like the guilty one.

Should Davido be blamed? play

Should Davido be blamed?

(Instagram/Davidoofficial )

 

One thing is certain and we have overemphasized it times without numbers, Tagbo was a 35 years old adult who should have known when to ease on the drinking and walk away.

Tagbo reportedly died in company of Davido and his crew. play

Tagbo reportedly died in company of Davido and his crew.

(Bella Naija)

 

Davido's involvement in this crisis is obviously because firstly he was present at the scene and secondly he is a celebrity and everyone would want to know what and how he contributed in averting the incident.

If he had handled things better that night it would have saved him a world of trouble.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Davido Singer's friends and driver still in police custodybullet
2 Davido Embattled singer forgives critics who accused him of wrong in...bullet
3 Davido Watch the burial of singer's friend Chimebullet

Related Articles

Spellz Wizkid, others turn up at producer's star-studded surprise birthday
Davido Commissioner of Police says 'singer's response is suspicious'
MOBO Awards 2017 Here’s the full list of nominations, as Maleek Berry gets a mention
Davido Singer's friends and driver still in police custody
Going Independent The true story of the birth and demise of Nigerian record labels
Davido Watch the burial of singer's friend Chime
The Sound Podcast The relationship between Nigerian music and hard drugs [Episode 34]
Wizkid Tekno settles beef with pop star
Album Review BOJ shows that "Magic" can be so simple, but effective
Davido Burial of singer's friend, Tagbo to take place on October 20

Celebrities

Olamide and Don Jazzy
Pulse List 5 times Nigerian celebrities have settled beef
Adesua Etomi covers Guardian Life
Adesua Etomi Actress shares foolproof tips to stop you from getting broke
Davido and Tagbo
Davido Burial of singer's friend, Tagbo to take place on October 20
AsA
#WomanCrushWednesday Asa, the beautiful and soulful songbird