It is no longer news that Tagbo Umeike, a friend of music star, Davido was found dead in his car on October 4, 2017, but this could have been a crises that could have been avoided.

When Pulse carried out a poll on if Davido is to be held responsible for the death of his friend, Tagbo, the majority of the voters said no he shouldn't be held responsible. For the obvious reason being that Tagbo was an adult who could make decisions for himself.

That being said, as a celebrity and the man in the eyes of everyone, Davido had the chance to avert the sad event that took place on that fateful day. He could have used his power as a celebrity to take Tagbo to the hospital and trust the hospital staff would have taken him seriously since he is a known celebrity.

He too could have called the police immediately after he had discovered that Tagbo was dead so as to clear his name immediately. If he had done that, there wouldn't have been any need for the actress, Caroline Danjuma to call him out making him look like the guilty one.

One thing is certain and we have overemphasized it times without numbers, Tagbo was a 35 years old adult who should have known when to ease on the drinking and walk away.

Davido's involvement in this crisis is obviously because firstly he was present at the scene and secondly he is a celebrity and everyone would want to know what and how he contributed in averting the incident.

If he had handled things better that night it would have saved him a world of trouble.