Tagbo Umeike, the friend of Davido who passed on October 4, 2017, in a controversial circumstance will be buried on Friday, October 20, 2017.

According to blogger, Stella Dimokorkus, He will be laid to rest at his family compound in his village in Anambra state.

It would be recalled that Tagbo Umeike's death threw shocks waves to the Internet when, actress, Caroline Danjuma took to her Instagram account to announce his death, more shocking was when she allegedly claimed that music star, Davido had questions to answer concerning his death.

However as the gist continued to develop, the story of how he was reported to have been with Davido and his crew at a nightclub on October 4, 2017, before they allegedly decided to play a drinking game which had a winning price of an iPhone 8 and N200,000 cash sprang up. He was later found dead in his car at a General Hospital in Lagos.

ALSO READ: Caroline Danjuma says Tagbo was her lover

On October 9, 2017, an autopsy report was released by blogger, Linda Ikeji stating the cause of Tagbo's death, claiming he had died as a result of excessive alcohol consumption , a report which the brother of late Tagbo, Chigbo claimed was false.

An official postmortem examination was then conducted on Umueke Tagbo, which revealed that he died of suffocation.

The autopsy report was confirmed on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi. Even though the autopsy doesn't offer more details.

In the wake of all these accusations, Davido released a press statement through his lawyers claiming his innocence.