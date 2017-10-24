Davido has probably moved on from what could be called the most traumatic weeks of his life.

It would be recalled the music star lost three of his friends, Tagbo Umieke, Olugbemiga 'DJ Olu' Abiodun and Chime Amaechi all within one week.

It was indeed one terrible period for the star, as he was caught in the drama, as he even accused by Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma of his complicity in the mystery surrounding the death of Tagbo Umeike.

Just before the shock of the death of Tagbo was about to settle in, the sudden death of DJ Olu and Chime were announced as they were both found in dead in DJ Olu's car. This indeed sounded like the world was collapsing on Davido. Even though the police is still investigating the deaths, there are alleged reports that he has been cleared of any involvement in the deaths.

LAST NIGHT 50k !!! Thank You the people of Freetown Sierra Leone for the crazy Love! I love you ! #emo#77iP###emo#77iP##THIS TOUR IS ABOUT TO MENTAL!!! #30BG A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Looks like he is putting those incidents behind him as he is getting back in the business of making good music and sold out concerts with his ever-energetic attitude.

A big example of Davido's getting back to his good old self-was his recent journey to three African countries, Sierra leone, Benin and Guinea Conakry where he had sold out shows.

Just a few days ago, it was the one year coronation anniversary of the Oba of Benin Kingdom, and Davido was the lead performer, performing to the spectacle of the guest and the royal family.

This is a simple way to show that irrespective of the dramas and controversies that have surrounded Davido in the last one month, he has been able to shake off the dust, learn from the past and move on to what he is known for, good music!