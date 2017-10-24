Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido :  Artist moves on from Tagbo and co. controversy

Davido appears to have moved on from the controversies over the death of his friends.

Davido all smiles play

(Instagram/DAVIDO )
Davido has probably moved on from what could be called the most traumatic weeks of his life.

It would be recalled the music star lost three of his friends, Tagbo Umieke, Olugbemiga 'DJ Olu' Abiodun and Chime Amaechi all within one week.

Davido at DJ Olu's funeral play

(Pulse )

 

It was indeed one terrible period for the star, as he was caught in the drama, as he even accused by Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma of his complicity in the mystery surrounding the death of Tagbo Umeike.

Should Davido be blamed? play

(Instagram/Davidoofficial )

 

Just before the shock of the death of Tagbo was about to settle in,  the sudden death of DJ Olu and Chime were announced as they were both found in dead in DJ Olu's car. This indeed sounded like the world was collapsing on Davido. Even though the police is still investigating the deaths, there are alleged reports that he has been cleared of any involvement in the deaths.

 

Looks like he is putting those incidents behind him as he is getting back in the business of making good music and sold out concerts with his ever-energetic attitude.

Davido's sold out concert in sierra leone play

(Instagram/Davido)

 

A big example of Davido's getting back to his good old self-was his recent journey to three African countries, Sierra leone, Benin and Guinea Conakry where he had sold out shows.

Davido seats next to the Oba of Benin Kingdom, Oba Eware the second play

(Instagram/Davido)

 

Just a few days ago, it was the one year coronation anniversary of the Oba of Benin Kingdom, and Davido was the lead performer, performing to the spectacle of the guest and the royal family.

Davido with the Crown Prince of Benin Kingdom after his performance at the one year coronation anniversary of The Oba Of Benin Kingdom play

(Instagram/Davido)

 

This is a simple way to show that irrespective of the dramas and controversies that have surrounded Davido in the last one month, he has been able to shake off the dust, learn from the past and move on to what he is known for, good music!

