Daddy Freeze writes letter to Chimamanda Adichie

Daddy Freeze has written a letter to author Chimamanda Adichie where he tells her that no matter how she preaches feminism, her own gender will continue to let her down.

The On-Air personality made this known via his Instagram page on Monday, June 18, 2018, where he gave a witness account of how he saw a broken down bus with the women inside and the men helping the driver fix the bus.

"Dear Chimamanda, yesterday, while driving home from our online church service held on the radio, I saw a broken down danfo bus. All the women remained on the bus, while the men assisted the conductor in pushing the bus, as the driver tried his best to jump-start it. Seeing this, I realized that no matter how hard you try to propagate your feminist ideology, your own gender will continue to let you down because of both nature and nurture.

"In the #FreeNation in Christ, despite the Bible leaning otherwise (the Bible is a sexist book, whether it pleases you or not), we propagate equality and gender neutrality to as far a degree as logic allows it. However, it takes wisdom to know the extent to which we can tamper with the innate characteristics of both genders, without stirring up unwanted consequences.

"The other day you spoke of chivalry in a cute way, although your understanding of the word seemed questionable, your motives were nonetheless benign. Howbeit, the shortcomings of your ideologies were highlighted by Dana Loesch, an American activist who reminded you that the issue of genital mutilation, where Nigeria occupies a top rank, should be a greater priority for you and by me after the Danfo bus incident I witnessed yesterday, which led me to the deduce that women have the congenital contention that men must bear the greater weight of a physical burden.

"Another situation I implore you to delve into, is the fact that women occupy a pivotal role in religious brainwashing, as most of the false churches and charlatan GOs use them as a ‘point of contact’ to enslave their husbands and children, lending credence to Willie Lynch’s letter, ‘The making of a Slave’ where he stated: “special attention must be placed on females” and “CONCENTRATE ON THE FUTURE GENERATION. Therefore, if you break the female mother, she will break the offspring in the early years of development!” ~FRZ #FreeTheSheeple," he wrote.

Daddy Freeze is the latest celebrity to respond to the now famous interview Chimamanda Adichie granted with Trevor Noah.

A few weeks ago, Chimamanda Adichie in her now-famous interview revealed that she has a problem with men holding doors for women . The award-winning author made this known during her recent interview with Trevor Noah. According to Chimamanda, even though she likes the idea of men holding the door for women, she has a problem with it.

"I think just like holding the door shouldn't be gender because we should open the door for everyone. I hold the door for men and women. I think the idea of sort of holding the door for a woman because she is a woman, I have trouble with, I'm quite happy for people to hold the door for me i hope they are not doing for the sort of idea of chivalry because chivalry is the idea of women are somehow weak and need protecting but we know that there many women who are stronger than men," she said

She went on to express her disdain for the idea of people always saying women and children should be rescued first in times of tragedy rather saving the weak and unwell.

"Which is also why I have issues with women and children when women are classified...when there is a tragedy and we say women and children should live first. I think actually it is the people who are weak and unwell who should leave first," she said.