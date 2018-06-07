news

Chimamanda Adichie has once again shared one of her personal views and this time she says she has a problem with men holding doors for women.

The award-winning author made this known during her recent interview with Trevor Noah. According to Chimamanda, even though she likes the idea of men holding the door for women, she has a problem with it.

"I think just like holding the door shouldn't be gender because we should open the door for every one. I hold the door for men and women. I think the idea of sort of holding the door for a woman because she is a woman, I have trouble with, I'm quite happy for people to hold the door for me i hope they are not doing for the sort of idea of chivalry because chivalry is the idea of women are somehow weak and need protecting but we know that there many women who are stronger than men," she said

She went on to express her disdain for the idea of people always saying women and children should be rescued first in times of tragedy rather saving the weak and unwell.

"Which is also why I have issues with women and children when women are classified...when there is a tragedy and we say women and children should live first. I think actually it is the people who are weak and unwell who should leave first," she said.

It would be recalled that it was revealed that Chimamanda Adichie would be among the guest to come on Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show.'

Chimamanda Adichie shares shocking story of her dad's kidnap in 2015

Chimamanda Adichie recently shared a story from a few years ago, precisely in 2015 when her dad was kidnapped According to a profile article written by The New Yorker, In 2015, during her pregnancy, Adichie was informed by her husband and her brother (Kene) that her father had been kidnapped during his journey from Nsukka to Aba.

"Her husband told her that her father had been kidnapped, and she screamed, then vomited, then started to cry," writes The New Yorker.

The consul provided her with a kidnapping expert from the F.B.I. who helped her mum when the kidnappers demanded a ransom the next day. The kidnappers wanted N5M. On the third day, the ransom had gone up to N10M.

"Okey drove to a point on the highway near Nsukka, then, as instructed, set off on a motorcycle taxi for the designated meeting place, carrying ten million naira in a sack. Nobody knew if he would be seen again" writes the New Yorker.