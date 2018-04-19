news

This would be coming as a shock to many as popular writer, Chimamanda Adichie has shared a story of how she was sexually assaulted at the age of 17.

The award-winning author made this known during an address at the just concluded Stockholm Forum for Gender Equality.

Adichie shocked everyone at the forum when she revealed that she went to a "Big man in media" house after she wrote a book of poems who she thought would help her promote the book. She went to reveal how within a minute, the said man slipped his hands down her clothes and then moved on to her bra and squeezed her boobs.

"I was so shocked that I did nothing for seconds but then, I pushed his hand away, gently, nicely, because I didn’t want to offend him. Later that day, I broke out in a rash on my face, neck, and chest, as though my body was recoiling, as though my body was saying what my lips had not said,” she revealed.

Women getting harassed and sexually molested isn't a new thing in our society which is bad but the fact that these women are coming out to speak about it is encouraging and might help reduce the scourge.

We can all recall that back in February 2018, Nollywood actress, Steph Nora Okeke revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a famous movie producer . The actress said this during an interview with Broadway TV. According to the actress, she tried not to talk about the experience for years because her family had asked her not to.

According to the actress, her experience spurred her into starting an NGO that supports women, children and the needy in the society.