Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Chimamanda Adichie shares her shocking sexual assault story at 17!

Chimamanda Adichie Author shares her shocking sexual assault encounter when she was 17! (Video)

Best selling author, Chimamanda Adichie has revealed how she was sexually molested by a "Big media guy" at the age of 17.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Being a feminist in Africa means being willing to go against convention, Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says play

Being a feminist in Africa means being willing to go against convention, Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This would be coming as a shock to many as popular writer, Chimamanda Adichie has shared a story of how she was sexually assaulted at the age of 17.

The award-winning author made this known during an address at the just concluded Stockholm Forum for Gender Equality.

Adichie shocked everyone at the forum when she revealed that she went to a "Big man in media" house after she wrote a book of poems who she thought would help her promote the book. She went to reveal how within a minute, the said man slipped his hands down her clothes and then moved on to her bra and squeezed her boobs.

Chimamanda Adichie in a houndstooth Fia Factory dress play

Chimamanda Adichie in a houndstooth Fia Factory dress

(Instagram/ @chimamandaadichie)

 

"I was so shocked that I did nothing for seconds but then, I pushed his hand away, gently, nicely, because I didn’t want to offend him. Later that day, I broke out in a rash on my face, neck, and chest, as though my body was recoiling, as though my body was saying what my lips had not said,” she revealed.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Dior at the Vanity Fair Oscars party play

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Dior at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

(Instagram)

Women getting harassed and sexually molested isn't a new thing in our society which is bad but the fact that these women are coming out to speak about it is encouraging and might help reduce the scourge.

Acclaimed Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has launched a blistering assault on perceived French cultural arrogance play

Acclaimed Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has launched a blistering assault on perceived French cultural arrogance

(AFP/File)

 

We can all recall that back in February 2018, Nollywood actress, Steph Nora Okeke revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a famous movie producer.  The actress said this during an interview with Broadway TV.  According to the actress, she tried not to talk about the experience for years because her family had asked her not to.

Steph Nora Okere sexually harassed by producer with a knife play

Steph Nora Okere

 

According to the actress, her experience spurred her into starting an NGO that supports women, children and the needy in the society.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Photo Of The Day Mummy duties as Yvonne Nelson breastfeed babybullet
2 Davido Singer denies plans to marry girlfriend, Chioma Avrilbullet
3 Georgina Onuoha Actress comes for those who called her out for going...bullet

Related Articles

Chimamanda Adichie Author looks cute as a button in houndstooth Fia Factory dress
Powede Lawrence Ex-beauty queen looks stunning in super stylish Fia Factory skirt
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian author the first woman to be featured on the cover of PORT magazine
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Bestselling Nigerian Author covers TW Magazine's latest edition
"Americanah" Chimamanda Adichie's bestseller listed as one of 15 remarkable books by women in the 21st Century
Variety Magazine Awards Federal government hails Mo Abudu, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Chimamanda Adichie over awards
John Boyega British-Nigerian actor speaks on possibility of a Nollywood-Hollywood collaboration
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Author wears Nigerian label IDMA-NOF for private Vogue tea party
Opinion Review: Beyoncé is bigger than Coachella
Beyonce Here's a timeline of pop star's references to Nigerian culture

Celebrities

Dr Sid starts gives us a visual treat of his latest single 'Open and close'
Dr Sid Singer gets harassed by SARS officers (Video)
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa Media personality talks about the kind of man she desires
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Reality star poses topless while on vacation
Tiwa Savage
Photo Of The Day You are not alone Tiwa Savage!