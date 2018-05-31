Cool FM OAP, Amaka shares how she called off her engagement

news

Cool FM OAP, Destiny Amaka has shared how she broke up her engagement on Instagram.

According to her, a broken engagement is better than broken marriage.

The OAP said that she had to let her man go when she found out that it wasn’t going to work out.

“Broken engagement is better than broken marriage. Paris 2011 he popped the question, I saw the ring, my mums face, my friends and family who flew in cheering for joy.

“The money that was spent, the effort from family and friends. No one would know the heated argument we had few hours before this pic was taken.

“Fast forward few months, during the entire preparation for our traditional wedding we weren't speaking, but they will tell you it’s normal, it happens.

“It’s not true! It takes immense courage to walk away from something you've been building for years,” she added.

Starting all over

Amaka also told her followers that she had to give her man back all the gifts she was given.

She revealed that she had to start life over with the small savings she hid in her friend’s account.

“I gave the ring back, the cars, the house, our investments all! And with my little savings I was hidding in my friend’s account I moved to Lagos 2012 started from scratch, with no friends or family members I really knew what a journey!

“I still believe in love and best believe I won't be settling for anything less than team work! I know my worth and yes it may scare some away, but the right man will know how to bring out the best in you not the worst. #TeamLove"

Destiny Amaka also revealed that she will be sharing her life experiences in a series of blog posts soon.