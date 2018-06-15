Pulse.ng logo
Chuddy K welcomes twins with wife

Chuddy K Singer welcomes twins with wife

Chuddy K has joined the list of celebrities who have welcomed twins.

  • Published:
Chuddy K play

Chuddy K

(Instagram/ChuddyK)
Chuddy K is probably the happiest man on earth at the moment as he welcomes a set of twins with his wife.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 14, 2018, where he posted a photo of himself and the adorable babies with smiles all over his face. He went on to caption the photo with a quote.

"Overwhelming with joy..if anyone told me I was gn be baba beji I would have said its a lie...my angels are here," he wrote. Congratulations to the music star and his family in this new addition to the family.

 

Over the last few months, a number of celebrities have welcomed babies into their families and this is another way of having an awesome year. Some of these celebrities are even welcoming twins too with the likes of Teju Babyface and his wife.

Chuddy K kissing his wife play Chuddy K and Wife (Studio 80 Photography)

ALSO READ: Tekno's adorable photo with his baby is priceless!

Wife of Teju Babyface delivers twins after 6 years

Baron-Of-Broad-Street-Book-Launch play

Baron-Of-Broad-Street-Book-Launch

 

Back in April 2018, wife of comedian, Teju Babyface, delivered twins after 6 years of waiting. He shared the good news on Instagram, along with a cute picture of the babies today, April 21, 2018.

Babyface wrote, “Please rejoice with us! My wife Oluwatobiloba @tobibanjokooyelakin and I are the very grateful and excited parents of twin Children. It has taken almost 6years but God who neither forgets nor forsakes has given us double for our trouble.”

He added, “I pray that the God whom we serve will remember everyone who seeks Him & give you the desires of your heart. Mother and babies are doing Great! #Grateful #awesomeGod.”

