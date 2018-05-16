Toyin Aimakhu, Adeniyi Johnson, Odunlade Adekola among other celebrities have reacted to Aisha Abimbola's death.
The actress passed away in Canada on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at the age of 46, of breast cancer.
Colleagues such as Toyin Aimakhu, Odunlade Adekola and Adeniyi Johnson have taken to social media to mourn the actress after the news of her death was announced.
Hmmmm... Another sad one... I never prayed to use .. R.I.P or GONE TOO SOON on my page again ... I decided to celebrate my colleagues and appreciate them on my page not until we die or fall sick before we post each other's picture ... Now Aisha Abimbola is gone .. Am still in shock .. Omoge campus ... what really happened? GOD not again.. Almost same time with moji olaiya and Canada again ... Sun re ooo... @omogecampus1
An actress and producer, Abimbola was popular for Papa Ajasco, "Eje Adegbenro," "No Pain, No Gain," "Awerijaye," "So Wrong So Right" and "T’omi T’eje."
May her soul rest in peace.