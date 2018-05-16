24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian celebrities are reacting to the death of Aisha Abimb ola, best known for her role in the 2001 movie, "Omoge Campus."

The actress passed away in Canada on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at the age of 46, of breast cancer.

Colleagues such as Toyin Aimakhu, Odunlade Adekola and Adeniyi Johnson have taken to social media to mourn the actress after the news of her death was announced.

Omg so sad! A post shared by Odunlade Adekola (@odunomoadekola) on May 16, 2018 at 3:04am PDT

Goodnight A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM#emo#8J+Vig==###emo#8J+Vig==###emo#8J+Vig==###emo#8J+Vig==###emo#8J+Vig==###emo#8J+Vig==###emo#8J+Vig==## (@toyin_abraham) on May 16, 2018 at 3:42am PDT

Unquestionable God. A post shared by Yomi Fabiyi (@realyomifabiyi) on May 16, 2018 at 2:28am PDT

Unquestionably God RIP Omoge campus A post shared by Bisola Badmus..Adunni (@officialbisolabadmus) on May 15, 2018 at 12:56pm PDT

An actress and producer, Abimbola was popular for Papa Ajasco, "Eje Adegbenro," "No Pain, No Gain," "Awerijaye," "So Wrong So Right" and "T’omi T’eje."

May her soul rest in peace.