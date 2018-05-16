Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Celebrities react to the death of Yoruba actress Aisha Abimbola

Aisha Abimbola Toyin Aimakhu, other stars react to Yoruba actress' death

Toyin Aimakhu, Adeniyi Johnson, Odunlade Adekola among other celebrities have reacted to Aisha Abimbola's death.

(Instagram/Aisha Abimbola)
Nigerian celebrities are reacting to the death of Aisha Abimbola, best known for her role in the 2001 movie, "Omoge Campus."

The actress passed away in Canada on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at the age of 46, of breast cancer.

Colleagues such as Toyin Aimakhu, Odunlade Adekola and Adeniyi Johnson have taken to social media to mourn the actress after the news of her death was announced.

Keep resting sis ... Pls pray for us all

A post shared by Adeniyi Johnson (@adeniyijohnson) on

 

Omg so sad!

A post shared by Odunlade Adekola (@odunomoadekola) on

 

 

 

 

Unquestionable God.

A post shared by Yomi Fabiyi (@realyomifabiyi) on

 

 

Unquestionably God RIP Omoge campus

A post shared by Bisola Badmus..Adunni (@officialbisolabadmus) on

 

May your beautiful soul rest in the bossom of Almighty God #RIP -

A post shared by Eniola Afeez (@eniolaafeez) on

 

 

An actress and producer, Abimbola was popular for Papa Ajasco, "Eje Adegbenro," "No Pain, No Gain," "Awerijaye," "So Wrong So Right" and "T’omi T’eje."

May her soul rest in peace.

