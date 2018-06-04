5 things Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Aimakhu have in common

news

It is no longer news that Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Aimakhu kept social media agog with activities over the weekend with Toyin Aimakhu leading the calling out drama.

Even though no one saw it coming as Toyin Aimakhu accused Mercy Aigbe of allegedly destroying her marriage , Mercy, on the other hand, hasn't replied her accuser. We want you guys to know that these beautiful ladies have a number of things in common despite this new rift.

Here are a number of things these talented actors have in common that will keep you at the edges of your seat.

1. They are both Edo beauties

This has got to be the closest similarities between Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Aimakhu a lot of people might not know. They are both from Edo state in south-south Nigeria.

Yes, guys, they are not Yoruba ladies, they are from the Niger-Delta with Mercy Aigbe from the Bini speaking tribe of Edo state while Toyin Aimakhu is from the Northern part of the state which is generally called the 'Afemai.'

2. Their marriages never worked

When you talk about celebrities whose marriages didn't work out in the entertainment industry, two celebrities whose names come to mind are Toyin Aimakhu and Mercy Aigbe. Mercy Aigbe had one of the most talked about and messy marriage scandals in 2017, which till date still has the actress and her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry shading each other on social media.

For Toyin Aimakhu, her failed marriage to actor, Adeniyi Johnson broke the Internet a few years ago and since then they have gone back and forth on who was responsible for the collapse of the marriage . However, Toyin has moved on and so has Adeniyi as they are both engaged to get married soon. Toyin recently announced her engagement by showing off her beautiful rock engagement ring.

3. They have a thing for Yoruba men

Lol! Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Aimakhu when it comes to their choice of men have something in common as they both have a thing for Yoruba men. Let's break it down for you guys, Toyin was once married to a cute looking Yoruba guy, Adeniyi Johnson, who is also an actor even though the marriage didn't last long.

For Mercy Aigbe, even though she didn't settle for an actor like Toyin, she was once married to a businessman, Lanre Gentry who is of the Yoruba descent. They both had a beautiful marriage until things went south .

4. Talented movie stars

Even though these ladies are very controversial, we cannot ignore the fact that they are both talented actors. Over the last decade, we have seen Toyin Aimakhu and Mercy Aigbe grow from strength to strength, career-wise with the duo starring in blockbuster movies. The list is endless of the amazing movies these beautiful and talented women have starred in.

5. Product of the same higher institution

Digging deep into the similarities between these two women, we found out that they both attend the same higher institution, The Polytechnic, Ibadan. This is just a coincidence but it goes to show that we live in a very small world.

While Toyin Aimakhu bagged a Higher National Diploma in Marketing for the institution, Mercy Aigbe received an Ordinary National Diploma in Financial Studies from the same institution.