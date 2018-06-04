Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

5 things Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Aimakhu have in common

Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Aimakhu 5 things Yoruba Nollywood actresses have in common that will blow your mind

Toyin Aimakhu and Mercy Aigbe might not be seeing eye to eye at the moment but these beautiful women have a number of things in common.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toyin Aimakhu with Mercy Aigbe before things went south play

Toyin Aimakhu with Mercy Aigbe before things went south

(DaminajJuicyGist)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It is no longer news that Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Aimakhu kept social media agog with activities over the weekend with Toyin Aimakhu leading the calling out drama.

Even though no one saw it coming as Toyin Aimakhu accused Mercy Aigbe of allegedly destroying her marriage, Mercy, on the other hand, hasn't replied her accuser. We want you guys to know that these beautiful ladies have a number of things in common despite this new rift.

Here are a number of things these talented actors have in common that will keep you at the edges of your seat.

1. They are both Edo beauties

Mercy Aigbe and that red dress everyone keeps talking about play

Mercy Aigbe and that red dress everyone keeps talking about

(Bella Naija )

 

This has got to be the closest similarities between Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Aimakhu a lot of people might not know. They are both from Edo state in south-south Nigeria.

Toyin Abraham is engaged play

Toyin Aimakhu is engaged

(Instagram/ToyinAbraham)

 

Yes, guys, they are not Yoruba ladies, they are from the Niger-Delta with Mercy Aigbe from the Bini speaking tribe of Edo state while Toyin Aimakhu is from the Northern part of the state which is generally called the 'Afemai.'

2. Their marriages never worked

Actress' estranged husband shades her for the umpteenth time! play

Mercy Aigbe and estranged husband, Lanre Gentry

(Pulse)

 

When you talk about celebrities whose marriages didn't work out in the entertainment industry, two celebrities whose names come to mind are Toyin Aimakhu and Mercy Aigbe. Mercy Aigbe had one of the most talked about and messy marriage scandals in 2017, which till date still has the actress and her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry shading each other on social media.

Toyin Aimakhu play

Adeniyi Johnson and Toyin Aimakhu

(Naija Gists )

 

For Toyin Aimakhu, her failed marriage to actor, Adeniyi Johnson broke the Internet a few years ago and since then they have gone back and forth on who was responsible for the collapse of the marriage. However, Toyin has moved on and so has Adeniyi as they are both engaged to get married soon. Toyin recently announced her engagement by showing off her beautiful rock engagement ring.

3. They have a thing for Yoruba men

Toyin Aimakhu and husband  Adeniyi Johnson play

Toyin Aimakhu and husband  Adeniyi Johnson

(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Toyin Aimakhu celebrates Linda Ikeji's pregnancy, says she's next

Lol! Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Aimakhu when it comes to their choice of men have something in common as they both have a thing for Yoruba men. Let's break it down for you guys, Toyin was once married to a cute looking Yoruba guy, Adeniyi Johnson, who is also an actor even though the marriage didn't last long.

Mercy Aigbe-gentry and hubby, Lanre Gentry play

Mercy Aigbe-gentry and hubby, Lanre Gentry

(misspetite)

 

For Mercy Aigbe, even though she didn't settle for an actor like Toyin, she was once married to a businessman, Lanre Gentry who is of the Yoruba descent. They both had a beautiful marriage until things went south.

4. Talented movie stars

Mercy Aigbe play

Mercy Aigbe

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)

Toyin Abraham play

Toyin Abraham

(Instagram/ToyinAbraham)

 

Even though these ladies are very controversial, we cannot ignore the fact that they are both talented actors. Over the last decade, we have seen Toyin Aimakhu and Mercy Aigbe grow from strength to strength, career-wise with the duo starring in blockbuster movies. The list is endless of the amazing movies these beautiful and talented women have starred in.

5. Product of the same higher institution

Actress' estranged husband shades her for the umpteenth time! play

Mercy Aigbe

(LindaIkeji)

 

Digging deep into the similarities between these two women, we found out that they both attend the same higher institution, The Polytechnic, Ibadan. This is just a coincidence but it goes to show that we live in a very small world.

Toyin Aimakhu at the just concluded NECLive5 play

Toyin Aimakhu at the just concluded NECLive5

(Instagram)

 

While Toyin Aimakhu bagged a Higher National Diploma in Marketing for the institution, Mercy Aigbe received an Ordinary National Diploma in Financial Studies from the same institution.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Motunrayo Adeoye Another Yoruba actress dies after battle with chronic Ulcerbullet
2 Toyin Abraham Did actress just accuse Mercy Aigbe of destroying her...bullet
3 Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's...bullet

Related Articles

Toyin Abraham Did actress just accuse Mercy Aigbe of destroying her marriage?
Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband shades her for the umpteenth time!
Tonto Dikeh Actress has got a message for those slamming Linda Ikeji
Linda Ikeji All you need to know about media boss' pregnancy
Linda Ikeji Media mogul shares with fans how to hide a baby bump
Linda Ikeji Media entrepreneur defends herself following troll over pregnancy before marriage
Toyin Aimakhu Actress celebrates Linda Ikeji's pregnancy, says she's next
Mercy Aigbe Actress marks 1 year since she encountered domestic violence in failed marriage
Mide Martins Actress' husband says her bad friends almost ruined their marriage
Mercy Aigbe Shade Time! Actress takes jabs at estranged husband

Celebrities

Seun Kuti
Seun Kuti Singer says it is time to cast a vote of no confidence on the political system
Eddy Remedy hints reunion of famous 90s band.
Eddy Montana Veteran singer says failed marriage ruined his career
Reekado Banks
Reekado Banks Singer narrates his ugly experience with SARS officers
OJB Jezreel
OJB Late producer's wife calls on celebrities to pitch in for 2nd memorial