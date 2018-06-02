news

Toyin Abraham seems to have accused Mercy Aigbe of having a hand in the crash of her marriage .

The Nollywood actress called out her colleague via a Tweet, asking if she should reveal what Aigbe did to her marriage.

See her posts below:

She also accused Aigbe of using her colleagues' demise to shine on social media, asking her to act her age.

At this point, we cannot help but wonder what must have transpired between the pair.

Toyin Abraham is engaged!

There were earlier reports that Toyin Abraham is now engaged.

A video circulating on social media saw the actress dancing around while showing off the huge rock on her finger.

According to Instablog9ja, the actress is engaged to a certain lawyer. It is unclear if this is actually true as she is yet to put it up in any of her social media platforms.

We will continue to monitor this latest development to bring to you up to date information about what might be one of the biggest celebrity gists of the year.