Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Did Toyin Abraham accuse Mercy Aigbe of destroying her marriage?

Toyin Abraham Did actress just accuse Mercy Aigbe of destroying her marriage?

Toyin Abraham also accused Aigbe of using her colleagues' demise to shine on social media, asking her to act her age.

  • Published:
Toyin Abraham play

Toyin Abraham

(Instagram/ToyinAbraham)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Toyin Abraham seems to have accused Mercy Aigbe of having a hand in the crash of her marriage.

The Nollywood actress called out her colleague via a Tweet, asking if she should reveal what Aigbe did to her marriage.

ALSO READ: Actress celebrates Linda Ikeji's pregnancy, says she's next

See her posts below:

 

She also accused Aigbe of using her colleagues' demise to shine on social media, asking her to act her age.

At this point, we cannot help but wonder what must have transpired between the pair.

Toyin Abraham is engaged play

Toyin Aimakhu is engaged

(Instagram/ToyinAbraham)

 

Toyin Abraham is engaged!

There were earlier reports that Toyin Abraham is now engaged.

Toyin Abraham play

Toyin Abraham

(Instagram/ToyinAbraham)

 

A video circulating on social media saw the actress dancing around while showing off the huge rock on her finger.

According to Instablog9ja, the actress is engaged to a certain lawyer. It is unclear if this is actually true as she is yet to put it up in any of her social media platforms.

 

ALSO READ: Watch actress somersault after hearing news of Toyin Aimakhu's engagement

We will continue to monitor this latest development to bring to you up to date information about what might be one of the biggest celebrity gists of the year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Gist Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's alleged...bullet
2 Motunrayo Adeoye Another Yoruba actress dies after battle with chronic...bullet
3 Nina (BBNaija) Reality star gets a surprise car gift from Toyin...bullet

Related Articles

Toyin Aimakhu Actress celebrates Linda Ikeji's pregnancy, says she's next
Tonto Dikeh Watch actress somersault after hearing news of Toyin Aimakhu's engagement
Toyin Abraham Actress is engaged! (Video)
Toyin Aimakhu A timeline of the relationship between actress and Adeniyi Johnson
Taraji Henson Actress is engaged!
Dayo Amusa Actress loses dad
Pulse List Celebrities who have buried their parents in 2018
Mercy Johnson Actress loses mum
Cossy Orjiakor Actress gives dad a befitting burial
Tonto Dikeh Actress becomes a minister for a day!

Celebrities

Ycee
Ycee Rapper comes for those shading Nigerians who can't afford N41,000 national jersey
Cool FM OAP, Destiny Amaka shares how she called off her engagement
Destiny Amaka Cool FM OAP shares how she called off her engagement
Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim Actress thinks opposite sex bestie is another route to becoming a side piece
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa All the times media personality has bounced back from being called out