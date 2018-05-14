Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Cast of Chika Ike's next feature film is titled Small Chops

Nkem Owoh, Nse Ikpe-Etim and Toyin Aimakhu are among the cast of Chika Ike's latest production, "Small Chops."

Chika Ike has revealed the talented actors starring in her new production, "Small Chops."

Directed by Robert Peters and produced by Serah Donald Onyeachor, the movie stars Chika Ike alongside veteran actors Nkem Owoh, Onyetoro Hafiz (Saka) and Eucharia Anunobi.

 

The upcoming movie also stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Max Cavenham, Toyin Abraham, Rechael Okonkwo,
Lolo Omotunde, Sophie Alakija, Cynthia Ebijie, Florence Kitcha, Love Nebo and Christian Paul.

Chika Ike recently took to Instagram to share a photo, challenging her followers to guess the title of her new film.

She eventually revealed the title, and in another post, explained the meaning of the title "Small Chops."

 

 

Though "Small Chops" is still in the pre-production stage, the filmmaker and production partner, Serah Donald Onyeachor, already met with the Filmone Distribution team.

Ike made her debut as a producer in the movie "Miss Teacher," which starred her alongside Liz Benson, Jospeh Benjamin among others.

She has since produced "Happy Ending," "Dark Past," "Locked Up," One Fine  Day," "Äfrican Diva Reality Show" among others.

There's no release date attached to "Small Chops."

