It doesn't look like Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband, Lanre Gentry is going to take a break from coming for her as he shades her yet again.

The businessman and hotelier shared a post on his Instagram page which, well...looked like he was coming for his estranged wife again.

"My daughter once asked me, “Daddy, why is it that when a man has sex with many women he is considered a champion but when a woman has sex with many men she is considered a whore?” I replied her, “listen well my child a key that has the ability to open many locks is a master key a lock that can be open with any key is useless," the post read.

Maybe it is high time the businessman takes a break from the shades and move on with his life. Even though he has continued to throw shades at Mercy Aigbe, times without numbers, the mother of two hasn't replied him.

Mercy Aigbe marks one year of domestic assault in the hands of estranged husband

However, the beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 16, 2018, where she posted a photo of her battered face exactly a year ago when it was reported that her estranged husband, Lane Gentry had assaulted her.

"A year! Thank you, Jehovah for grace, for the spirit of forgiveness, for total healing, for strength and above all for Life!........You are worthy to be praised #amazon #victor #beautyforashes #mercified," she wrote.

Lanre Gentry throws shade yet again at Mercy Aigbe

The businessman and hotelier took to his Instagram page where he sent a congratulatory message to the newly wedded actor and his wife in a message which apparently looked like a direct shade towards his estranged wife, Mercy Aigbe.

"My brother congratulations on your wedding, I pray to your marriage and I know God have made your wife the best, not the prostitute that we pretend as wife, ones again congratulations @gabbylucciii God we protect your home in Jesus name," he wrote.