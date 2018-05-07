news

Toyin Aimakhu's ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson has revealed that the actress was already cheating with the movie producer, Seun Egbegbe while they were still married.

The actor while granting an interview with Ebuka on 'Rubbin Minds' said even though he was accused of cheating on his estranged wife, the reverse was the case.

"I was accused of cheating, I heard a lot, I read a lot, till now no evidence. The internet never forgets, Seun Egbegbe said and, i am not spitting anybody, in the interview, he did with Goldmyne which is everywhere, he said as at May 31st, he started seeing Toyin and we still celebrated our wedding anniversary in July," he said.

This is the first time Adeniyi Johnson will be coming out to reveal how there was a third party in his failed marriage to Toyin Aimakhu while it lasted.

Toyin Aimakhu files for divorce with from Adeniyi Johnson

Back in August 2015, Toyin Aimakhu announced that she had filed for a divorce from then-husband, Adeniyi Johnson on grounds of infidelity.

According to popular blogger Stella Dimokokorkus, Toyin Aimakhu is was fed up with her marriage to Adeniyi Johnson after she found out that he was trying to sleep with one of her workers. The worker in question confessed to Toyin Aimakhu that her husband has been toasting her for a while. She even went on to show her concrete evidence of 'Niyi trying to as ask her out.

Toyin Aimakhu and Adeniyi Johnson split after one year of marriage

In 2015, Toyin Aimakhu and then husband, Adeniyi Johnson's one marriage packed up after reports of infidelity . There were reports that the Yoruba Nollywood actress and upcoming actor have gone their separate ways with series of allegations of infidelity.

Aimakhu has removed her husband's surname 'Johnson' from her Instagram profile and fully reverted to her maiden name.