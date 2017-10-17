In a world where celebrity marriages and relationships do not last for a long time, we still have a couple of them who give us couple goals.

We take a look at some celebrities whose marriages and relationships we admire.

1. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Mathew Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade and her husband, Mathew Ekeinde reminds us of a typical romantic love story that will amaze you. Omotola got married when she was a teenager to her pilot husband, Mathew in 1996, a move that shocked everyone. The couple later held a white ceremony on board a Dash 7 aircraft while flying from Lagos to Benin in 2001.

They have grown over the years as one happy couple blessed with four children. They never fail to show us how in love they are with their pictures which they post on social media to the delight of their fans and admirers.

2. Gbenro Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro

Gbenro Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro are definitely one of our favorite celebrity couples. They look so cute together. When rumors of their relationship began to filter the air, everyone loved the idea.

They have grown from onset colleagues to a beautiful couple. Their wedding was the toast of the town, it was even aired live on a television station. These guys on the red carpet are always on point.

3. Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva

When you talk about couple goals, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva are the epitome of it. They have shown all couples both as celebrities and as the everyday couple what it is to be a star and make a marriage work.

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva got married in the 80s and have remained married despite how difficult it is for celebrity couples to stay married for a long time. Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva are never shy to show everyone that even at old age, they still can love and even show public display of affection.

4. Banky W and Adesua Etomi

These guys are the newest of the celebrity couples in town. Banky W and Adesua Etomi are probably the cutest celebrity couple in town. They remind us of the American celebrity couple, John Legend and Christy Teigen whose love story is admired by everyone.

From their engagement to them co-starring in a movie together, Banky W and Adesua Etomi have shown how cute and compatible they are. Whenever they post a picture online, the love and the response from fans and admirers are usually huge. We can't wait for these guys to work down the aisle.

5. Norbert Young and Gloria Anozie

Nobert Young and Gloria Anozie are one celebrity couple we all love and admire. They are veterans in the Nollywood industry spanning over two decades. This admirable couple has been married for over a decade without controversy.

Even though they have been able to keep their marriage off social media and eyes of the prying public, they are still one adorable couple we love.