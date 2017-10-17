Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Pulse List :  5 celebrity couples we admire

Pulse List 5 celebrity couples we admire

We take a look at some celebrities whose marriages and relationships we admire.

  • Published:
Banky W and Adesua Etomi play

Banky W and Adesua Etomi

(Google)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a world where celebrity marriages and relationships do not last for a long time, we still have a couple of them who give us couple goals.

We take a look at some celebrities whose marriages and relationships we admire.

1. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Mathew Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde

(Nigerianmag)
 

Omotola Jalade and her husband, Mathew Ekeinde reminds us of a typical romantic love story that will amaze you. Omotola got married when she was a teenager to her pilot husband, Mathew in 1996, a move that shocked everyone. The couple later held a white ceremony on board a Dash 7 aircraft while flying from Lagos to Benin in 2001.

They have grown over the years as one happy couple blessed with four children. They never fail to show us how in love they are with their pictures which they post on social media to the delight of their fans and admirers.

2. Gbenro Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro

Osas Ighodaro, Gbenro Ajibade play

Osas Ighodaro, Gbenro Ajibade

(Instagram)
 

Gbenro Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro are definitely one of our favorite celebrity couples. They look so cute together. When rumors of their relationship began to filter the air, everyone loved the idea.

They have grown from onset colleagues to a beautiful couple. Their wedding was the toast of the town, it was even aired live on a television station. These guys on the red carpet are always on point.

ALSO READ: Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and husband gets grabby in pool (photos)

3. Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva

The Jacobs giving us couple goals play

The Jacobs giving us couple goals

(Instagram/AjokeSilva)
 

When you talk about couple goals, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva are the epitome of it. They have shown all couples both as celebrities and as the everyday couple what it is to be a star and make a marriage work.

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva got married in the 80s and have remained married despite how difficult it is for celebrity couples to stay married for a long time. Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva are never shy to show everyone that even at old age, they still can love and even show public display of affection.

4. Banky W and Adesua Etomi

Banky W & Adesua Etomi had their introduction ceremony few days after the announcement. play

Banky W & Adesua Etomi had their introduction ceremony few days after the announcement.

(SC George)
 

These guys are the newest of the celebrity couples in town. Banky W and Adesua Etomi are probably the cutest celebrity couple in town. They remind us of the American celebrity couple, John Legend and Christy Teigen whose love story is admired by everyone.

From their engagement to them co-starring in a movie together, Banky W and Adesua Etomi have shown how cute and compatible they are. Whenever they post a picture online, the love and the response from fans and admirers are usually huge. We can't wait for these guys to work down the aisle.

5. Norbert Young and Gloria Anozie

Gloria and Nobert Young play

Gloria and Nobert Young

(Nollywood One)
 

Nobert Young and Gloria Anozie are one celebrity couple we all love and admire. They are veterans in the Nollywood industry spanning over two decades. This admirable couple has been married for over a decade without controversy.

Even though they have been able to keep their marriage off social media and eyes of the prying public, they are still one adorable couple we love.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 celebrities who died just before their primebullet
2 Pulse List 7 Nigerian rich kids in entertainmentbullet
3 Emeka Ike Actor insists ex-wife is blackmailing himbullet

Related Articles

"Skinny Girl in Transit" Watch season 4 episode 3
Tboss Reality star in cosy pictures with singer Ellyman
Pulse Movie Review Walt Banger's "Catch.er" offers captivating mystery
Omotola Jalada-Ekeinde Actress, hubby get 'grabby' in pool pics [Photos]
Photo Of The Day Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs giving us couple goals
"Skinny Girl in Transit" 5 things we learned from season 4 trailer
"The Wedding Party 2" 10 things we know about anticipated sequel
Pulse List 7 Nollywood actors who have featured in a Hollywood film
"Catch.er" Dakore Akande, Ini Dima-Okojie, Linda Ejiofor attend premiere [Photos]
#RedeemAdebowale Banky W and other celebs condemn Redeemer's University for expelling student

Celebrities

Suzanne Rero, Emeka Ike
Emeka Ike All you need to know about the actor's messy divorce
Davido has been apprehended by the Lagos State Police Command over the death of his friend, Tagbo Umeike.
Davido Embattled singer forgives critics who accused him of wrong in Tagbo's death
Femi Kuti
#ManCrushMonday Femi Kuti, iconic Nigerian music maestro
Spellz and Wizkid
Spellz Wizkid, others turn up at producer's star-studded surprise birthday