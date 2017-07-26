"TBoss is a special lady to me" Jon Ogah tells Pulse

Big Brother Naija 2017 fake housemate Jon Ogah has opened up about his relationship with TBoss.

The singer who just dropped a single 'Uncle Suru' featuring Adekunle Gold and Simi told Pulse Celeb the BBN star, "is a special lady and a friend."

The rising star is also waiting for life to surprise him with love. When asked about his relationship status, he told Pulse, "Currently I am proudly single and career driven and I am waiting for life to surprise me."

Ogah also reveals he is currently busy working on new music.

"I am currently working on a couple of singles and videos and a Christmas concert with a couple of awesome musicians," he said.

On his song 'Uncle Suru' receiving raving reviews, "I feel excited. It's been a long time coming, since Naija Sings, then BBN. Plus Uncle Suru had been out since 2014, I feel like I have done justice to the song by remaking it with talents like Simi and Adekunle Gold."

Ogah is currently promoting his latest single. Get Uncle Suru on Boomplay.