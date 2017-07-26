Home > Celebrities >

"TBoss is a special lady to me" Jon Ogah tells Pulse

Jon Ogah "TBoss is a special lady to me" BBN star tells Pulse

The rising star is also waiting for life to surprise him with love.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Jon Ogah 'Uncle Suru' ft. Adekunle Gold, Simi [Video]
Music Jon Ogah - 'Uncle Suru' ft Adekunle Gold, Simi
#WomanCrushWednesday Niniola, sweet and sensual
Aremu Afolayan Actor curses Diezani over alleged theft
Photo Of The Day Sisterhood! Lala Akindoju, Sisi Yemmie, Lamide, others strike a pose together
Pulse List 10 hottest photos of Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji
Tekno Music star to give childhood friend N1m
Yvonne Orji Actress talks being a virgin at 33
Runtown Check out this adorable video of Runtown and his baby boy
Photo Of The Day Tonto Dikeh is happy
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Big Brother Naija 2017 fake housemate Jon Ogah has opened up about his relationship with TBoss.

The singer who just dropped a single 'Uncle Suru' featuring Adekunle Gold and Simi told Pulse Celeb the BBN star, "is a special lady and a friend."

play Jon Ogah opens up on his relationship with TBoss (Instagram)

The rising star is also waiting for life to surprise him with love. When asked about his relationship status, he told Pulse, "Currently I am proudly single and career driven and I am waiting for life to surprise me."

Ogah also reveals he is currently busy working on new music.

play Jon Ogah is currently working on new music (Instagram)

"I am currently working on a couple of singles and videos and a Christmas concert with a couple of awesome musicians," he said.

On his song 'Uncle Suru' receiving raving reviews, "I feel excited. It's been a long time coming, since Naija Sings, then BBN. Plus Uncle Suru had been out since 2014, I feel like I have done justice to the song by remaking it with talents like Simi and Adekunle Gold."

play Jon Ogah (Instagram)

Ogah is currently promoting his latest single. Get Uncle Suru on Boomplay.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Usher Singer slammed with $20m lawsuit over Herpes infectionbullet
2 Blackface Singer hopes 2Face would be arrested for song theftbullet
3 Banky W, Adesua Etomi Celebrity couple visit singer's family in...bullet

Celebs

Kanye West and Amber Rose
Kanye West Amber Rose slams rapper, says he bullied her for years
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Singer denies claims he is starting a church
Aremu Afolayan
Aremu Afolayan Actor curses Diezani over alleged theft
Niniola
#WomanCrushWednesday Niniola, sweet and sensual