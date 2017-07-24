Stephanie Okereke-Linus :  Actress opens up on delayed childbirth

Nollywood star Stephanie Okereke-Linus in a recent interview opens up on marriage, child birth and happiness.

The movie star told Punch, "Marriage has been very good to me and it has been a wonderful experience all the way. I am happy that I am with someone I love and we are both excited to be sharing the rest of our lives with each other. I have no regrets about getting married at the time I did as I believe that God’s time is the best."

On the notion that she delayed before giving birth, she said, “Like I have stated before, it was a personal decision between me and my husband. I do not work with anybody else’s time. So far I know what is good for me, I will go for it.”

Talking about her passion, she told the publication, "I have always loved acting and I was fortunate enough to discover my gift at an early age. I am also a filmmaker and I am determined to correct some of the societal ills of the country through my projects. I also love travelling and broadening my horizon."

Meanwhile, the actress is busy touching lives through her foundation The Extended Hands Foundation. The movie star recently helped 35 Women With VVF In Kebbi State. The pool effort took place at the Ministry of Women Affairs & Social Development VVF Center in Gesse, Birin-Kebbi and received the co-operation of the Kebbi State Government.

All the repairs have been completed successfully and the women are recovering well.