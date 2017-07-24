Home > Celebrities >

Stephanie Okereke-Linus :  Actress opens up on delayed childbirth

Stephanie Okereke-Linus Actress opens up on delayed childbirth

Stephanie Okereke-Linus in a recent interview talks about welcoming her little boy some years after marriage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stephanie Okereke-Linus and family play

Stephanie Okereke-Linus and family

(Instagram)

Stephanie Linus Actress is flawless in new makeover photos
Stephanie Linus Filmmaker slammed with N100m lawsuit for copyright infringement
Stephanie Okereke-Linus Actress helps 35 women with VVF
Stephanie Linus-Okereke Actress says teenage girls need right education, information on sexual health
In Kebbi Foundation sponsors repair of 50 Vesico-Vaginal Fistula cases, empowers beneficiaries
Photo Of The Day This cute photo of Stephanie Linus, baby Maxwell
Stephanie Okereke-Linus Actress covers Motherhood-In-Style Christmas edition
Stephanie Linus Genevieve Nnaji, Blessing Effiong join actress to celebrate son’s 1st birthday [Photos]
Photo Of The Day Adorable family photo of Stephanie Okereke-Linus
Stephanie Linus These pictures of the actress and baby Maxwell will melt your hearts
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nollywood star Stephanie Okereke-Linus in a recent interview opens up on marriage, child birth and happiness.

The movie star told Punch, "Marriage has been very good to me and it has been a wonderful experience all the way. I am happy that I am with someone I love and we are both excited to be sharing the rest of our lives with each other. I have no regrets about getting married at the time I did as I believe that God’s time is the best."

play

 

On the notion that she delayed before giving birth, she said, “Like I have stated before, it was a personal decision between me and my husband. I do not work with anybody else’s time. So far I know what is good for me, I will go for it.

Stephanie Okereke-Linus play

Stephanie Okereke-Linus

(Bedazzled Belle)

 

Talking about her passion, she told the publication, "I have always loved acting and I was fortunate enough to discover my gift at an early age. I am also a filmmaker and I am determined to correct some of the societal ills of the country through my projects. I also love travelling and broadening my horizon."

Meanwhile, the actress is busy touching lives through her foundation The Extended Hands Foundation. The movie star recently helped 35 Women With VVF In Kebbi State. The pool effort took place at the Ministry of Women Affairs & Social Development VVF Center in Gesse, Birin-Kebbi and received the co-operation of the Kebbi State Government.

All the repairs have been completed successfully and the women are recovering well.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 TBoss "I have been through depression" reality star revealsbullet
2 2Face Idibia R&B legend lashes at critics questioning his good intentionbullet
3 Tonto Dikeh Actress doesn't want Speed Darlington's lovebullet

Celebs

John Njamah &amp; Tangi Angwi's wedding pictures
John Njamah Filmmaker, wife welcome first child
Dolapo Oni was thrown a baby shower in London
Dolapo Oni Sijuwade All the details from media personality's baby shower
Reekado Banks
Reekado Banks Pop singer says he is a sucker for breasts
Adebayo Faleti.
Adebayo Faleti Son of veteran actor narrates how he passed away