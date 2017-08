The domestic violence claims between Nollywood actress Mery Aigbe and estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, has just taken a new twist.

A Yoruba movie producer by the name, Kenny Adama a.k.a. Lege Miami is accusing the hotelier of death threats.

Yoruba movie producer Kenny Adama a.k.a. Lege Miami says Mercy Aigbe's husband is trying to kill him. https://t.co/8ZIHfYbcdo — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

According to him, this would be the second time he would be receiving a threat from the business man following claims he slept with Aigbe.

He also shared a screen shot of what Gentry sent to him. ''Lege if you don't want me to ruin your life leave my wife alone. You're sleeping with my wife, Mery Aigbe, if you don't want to die,'' it read.