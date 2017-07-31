ManCrushMonday :  Sambasa Nzeribe, Nollywood's star boy

Today's man crush is Nollywood's new star, Sambasa Nzeribe.

Sambasa, born Chiedozie Nzeribe Siztus is an actor, Model and an Entertainer.

Nzeribe made his debut in the Nollywood movie scene not long ago and has already won the prestigious African Magic Viewers Choice Award beating RMD, Ramsey Nouah, Gregory Ojefua, Olu Jacobs and Femi Jacobs.

Sambasa, who is an orphan was sponsored by the Catholic Women Organisation at his church who took up the responsibility of training him and his siblings via the church’s Orphans’ Scholarship Scheme.

His breakthrough into Nollywood was in 2013 in the Multiple Award Winning Movie "A Mile from Home" produced and directed by Eric Aghimien, where he played the role of ‘Suku’ the leader of a notorious gang.